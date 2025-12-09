Club Brugge vs Arsenal predictions: Top spot consolidated in Belgium

Our betting expert expects an angry Arsenal side to avenge their Premier League loss with a victory against Club Brugge in their first ever meeting.

Best bets for Club Brugge vs Arsenal

1x2 - Arsenal at odds of 1.393 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Gabriel Martinelli at odds of 2.65 on 1xBet

First goal - Club Brugge at odds of 3.55 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Club Brugge 1-3 Arsenal

Club Brugge 1-3 Arsenal Goalscorers prediction: Club Brugge: Christos Tzolis, Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli, Mikel Merino, Noni Madueke

Club Brugge are running out of time to rescue their European campaign. The Blauw-Zwart are placed 26th pre-round, just two points away from the qualifying positions. With only three games remaining, they must use their home advantage to move up the rankings.

However, their recent form is poor. They have not won their last four Champions League matches, and they have lost three of their last four domestic games.

Despite this, they played very well against Barcelona at home in this season’s league phase of the Champions League. Nicky Hayen hopes that the performance will inspire the team on Wednesday night.

Arsenal’s Premier League title ambitions were dented on Saturday, as they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa. Losing with the last kick of the ball was sure to have been discussed in training on Monday, in an effort to avoid the same outcome.

However, the Champions League will be a positive distraction for the Gunners. They are currently at the top of the standings and are the only team that have won every game so far. Mikel Arteta will want to maintain this perfect record on Wednesday night.

Probable lineups for Club Brugge vs Arsenal

Club Brugge expected lineup: Van Den Heuvel, Siquet, Ordonez, Mechele, Seys, Stankovic, Onyedika, Forbs, Vanaken, Tzolis, Tresoldi

Arsenal expected lineup: Timber, Calafiori, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Eze, Merino, Saka, Martinelli, Gyokeres

Arsenal to bounce back quickly

Club Brugge have not won in their last four matches, suggesting they will struggle to defeat Arsenal. The Gunners are in excellent form, and they had gone 18 games without defeat before Saturday’s loss to Villa. They will be eager to forget that loss and return to winning ways.

The only way they can do that is by defeating the Belgian side on Wednesday. The North London outfit have won all five of their UCL matches this term, including an impressive 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich.

Arteta’s men have won nine consecutive UCL group/ league phase games and are on the brink of making history. If they defeat Brugge, they will become only the second English team to win 10 such games in a row.



Additionally, Brugge scored a minimum of three goals in each of the UCL games they’ve hosted this season. Since Arsenal are playing with a changed defensive lineup, there will be opportunities for Hayen’s troops to punish any mistakes from the Gunners.

Club Brugge vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Arsenal at odds of 1.393 on 1xBet

Martinelli chasing a new record

While Arsenal can make history with a victory in Belgium, Gabriel Martinelli is chasing an individual record. He has been a very important player for the Gunners in the Champions League this term, having scored in all four appearances.

If he can find the net against Brugge, he will become the first Arsenal player to score in five consecutive UCL appearances. Given his current form in this competition, he is a strong candidate to score again.

Club Brugge vs Arsenal Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Gabriel Martinelli at odds of 2.65 on 1xBet

Arsenal face defensive injury crisis

Arteta faces a serious injury crisis, as key defenders Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Christian Mosquera are sidelined. The lack of stability in defense was a major reason for their loss to Aston Villa last week.

Jurrien Timber and Piero Hincapie played together as central defenders for the first time. It is unclear how the Artreta will manage the situation in Belgium, but the hosts should take advantage of this and strike first.

Brugge have scored the first goal in three of their last five outings in all competitions, including their last two in a row. Meanwhile, Arsenal have now conceded the first goal in two of their last three outings. This gives the home team hope of breaking through Arsenal's defense early in the match.