Cardiff City vs Chelsea predictions: Cup run to end here

Our betting expert expects Chelsea to show off their Premier League form to dominate Cardiff City and secure a spot in the competition’s semi-finals.

Best bets for Cardiff City vs Chelsea

Handicap 1x2 - Chelsea to win with -1 handicap at odds of 1.801 on 1xBet

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.08 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Cole Palmer at odds of 2.05 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-4 Chelsea

Cardiff City 1-4 Chelsea Goalscorers prediction: Cardiff City: Yousef Salech, Chelsea: Cole Palmer x2, Marc Guiu, Estevao

The Carabao Cup quarter-finals take place during the busy holiday football season. Cardiff City are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, but they remain focused on their task ahead.

Regardless of the outcome on Tuesday night, the Bluebirds have had an incredible run in the League Cup. They have handled their status as underdogs comfortably, defeating two higher-ranked teams, including Burnley, to reach this stage.

In League One, Cardiff are top of the league with a four-point lead. They consolidated that position with a victory against Doncaster last weekend, thanks to a goal in the 99th minute. That result is a huge reason why Brian Barry-Murphy’s men have a chance against Chelsea.

The Blues finally ended a four-game winless run in all competitions, with a 2-0 victory against Everton at home.

While there may be tension between Maresca and the Chelsea board, the Blues will be fully focused on this match. A win here will see them in another cup semi-final, after their Club World Cup exploits earlier this year.

Probable lineups for Cardiff City vs Chelsea

Cardiff City expected lineup: Trott, Ng, Fish, Chambers, Bagan, Wintle, Robertson, Ashford, Davies, Willock, Salech

Chelsea expected lineup: Jogensen, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Hato, Caicedo, Santos, Estevao, Palmer, Gittens, Pedro

Blues to replicate history

With six wins in their last seven games, the home side are formidable opponents. However, avoiding defeat against a much-improved Chelsea team is a very difficult challenge.

Although the Blues have had a poor run of results, this match is an opportunity to build momentum recently. Additionally, Maresca is likely to rotate his squad to showcase his squad’s depth.

Chelsea fans can be confident because the club have won its last five quarter-final appearances. The visitors have won each of the last five head-to-heads since the year 200, so they should secure a convincing victory.

It’s worth noting that the Blues scored exactly four goals in three of the last five meetings with Cardiff.

Cardiff City vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: Handicap 1x2 - Chelsea to win with -1 handicap at odds of 1.801 on 1xBet

Efficiency up front

Barry-Murphy’s men should be confident of breaking through the Chelsea defence on Tuesday night. Since the Blues will likely rotate their players, the home side could capitalise on the visitors' lack of organisation in defence.

Cardiff City scored exactly once in each of their last five head-to-heads, even though they lost all those games. They have scored eight goals in their last three outings, which proves their attacking efficiency. However, they conceded five goals in that run of games as well.

Preventing Chelsea from scoring will be near impossible for the hosts. The Blues have an excellent attack, even when they change players. The visitors scored 16 goals across their last five meetings with Cardiff City.

Additionally, both teams have found the net in five of Cardiff’s last six home matches. Meanwhile, the last five meetings between these clubs featured the same outcome.

Cardiff City vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.08 on 1xBet

Palmer returns to form

Cole Palmer’s season has suffered a setback due to injury, but he’s now back and playing well. He scored the opening goal for Chelsea against Everton last weekend.

Palmer was rested in the Champions League last week, exclusively for match fitness reasons. Maresca will likely want him to play the full 90 minutes in this match to help him get back up to speed.

He’s already shown that he’s getting back to his best, so he is a strong candidate to score against Cardiff.

Cardiff City vs Chelsea Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Cole Palmer at odds of 2.05 on 1xBet

