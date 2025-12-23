Cameroon vs Gabon predictions: Internal turmoil to hurt the Lions

Our betting expert expects a tough match that could see both teams cancel each other out. However, Gabon could cause an upset on the day.

Best bets for Cameroon vs Gabon

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Cameroon 0-1 Gabon

Cameroon 0-1 Gabon Goalscorers prediction: Gabon: Denis Bouanga

Cameroon has experienced a difficult start to the tournament before even playing a match, which is not uncommon in African football. Head coach Marc Brys had been let go, but still submitted a squad list to CAF for the Africa Cup of Nations. Brys claims that his dismissal wasn’t official, but it appears that David Pagou is the new manager now.

Pagou is now responsible for getting his team to focus on their opening game with Gabon. The five-time African champions are certainly struggling. They have advanced past the Round of 16 only once in their last three tournament appearances.

Furthermore, the Indomitable Lions failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America, which means they have to make amends here. Losing to Cape Verde was painful, especially given that Cameroon have made the most World Cup appearances of any African nation (8).

However, if they can survive the ‘group of death’ and run through deep in the tournament, their passionate fans may forgive them. Qualifying for AFCON without losing a game is a positive sign, but the actual tournament will be a different challenge.

Gabon have always been regarded as dark horses. This may be because they missed seven of the last 12 AFCON tournaments and have been eliminated in the group stage in five of their eight appearances. However, head coach Thierry Mouyouma is determined to lead the Panthers out of this group.

The Central African nation’s best results came in 1996 and 2012, when they were knocked out at the quarter-final stage. If they can qualify from a group that includes their neighbors, Cameroon, and the champions, Cote d’Ivoire, that would be considered a success.

Probable lineups for Cameroon vs Gabon

Cameroon expected lineup: Epassy, Tchamadeu, Wooh, Boyomo, Tolo, Onana, Baleba, Mbeumo, Dina Ebimbe, Nkoudou, Magri

Gabon expected lineup: Mbaba, Oyono, Ecuele Manga, Appindangoye, Ekomie, Ndong, Lemina; Boaunga, Kanga, Allevinah, Openda

History and recent form suggest a close match

Despite being regarded as one of Africa’s strongest teams, Cameroon’s recent AFCON record has been generally poor by their standards. The good news for the Indomitable Lions is that they’re unbeaten in their last five AFCON openers, winning two of them.

However, one victory across their previous four outings is a worrying statistic. Gabon will take confidence from that, as well as their recent five-game unbeaten run. The Panthers are undefeated in their last six games inside 90 minutes, having lost to Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs in extra time.

Moreover, they’ve performed well in opening games in the past, having won four of their previous six such fixtures. One of those triumphs came against Cameroon. The most recent head-to-head ended in a goalless draw, while the four meetings before that one resulted in two wins for each side.

Given the current form of both teams, a draw is a likely outcome. However, if there is a winner, Gabon are the most likely candidates.

Significant squad omission

Pagou must focus on improving the Indomitable Lions’ finishing in the final third. Cameroon have been poor in front of goal, which is their primary concern. They’ve failed to score in three of their last four internationals.

He will undoubtedly expect Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo to score after omitting veteran striker and captain Vincent Aboubakar from the squad. However, Mbeumo has only scored once in his last six appearances for club and country.

Based on that record, Gabon’s chances of keeping a clean sheet will certainly increase. Only two of Cameroon’s last nine internationals saw both teams score a goal (22%). The Panthers have only failed to score in one of their last five matches, which was a goalless draw against Cote d’Ivoire.

Bouanga to lead the attack

Panthers’ coach Mouyouma will have to do without his influential captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who suffered an injury in his final club game for Marseille. However, the reliable Denis Bouanga should lead Gabon’s attack.

The Los Angeles FC forward enjoyed an excellent season in the MLS, scoring 26 goals and providing nine assists in 34 league games. Internationally, Bouanga has five direct goal contributions in as many fixtures, recording three goals and two assists.

The Panthers usually rely on a solid defense and moments of individual skill. As the central figure for Gabon, he is capable of a moment of brilliance to cause an upset.

