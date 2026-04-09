Brentford vs Man United predictions: Struggles to continue

Our betting expert expects an end-to-end affair, with Brentford to win or avoid defeat.

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Best bets for Brentford vs Man United

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.55 on 1xBet

Double chance - Brentford/Draw at odds of 1.80 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Bruno Fernandes at odds of 3.15 on 1xBet

Brentford should win 2-1 against Man United.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Brentford’s form has seen better days. This was inevitable following the mass departures at the club, starting with former boss Thomas Frank and their main protagonists, Yoanne Wissa and Bryan Mbuemo.

Keith Andrews has faced a difficult start in his first five games in charge. The Bees have only collected four points, which has left them in the bottom five in the league based on form alone. In reality, they’re a point above the relegation zone, a huge concern for the London club.

However, they will be pleased to return to the Gtech Community Stadium, where they’re yet to lose this season. Andrews hopes that his troops can put up a fight, as they have recently shown against Chelsea, and claw a point from a losing position.

Manchester United’s problems haven’t disappeared yet, despite beating the Blues last weekend, in what could only be described as a concoction of chaos. It seemed to just delay the inevitable regarding Ruben Amorim’s future as head coach of the Red Devils.

The harsh reality is United have also endured a poor start to the campaign and lie 11th in the standings, a staggering eight points behind Liverpool. With only three points separating the hosts from the visitors, this one is bound to be an entertaining watch.

Probable lineups for Brentford vs Man United

Brentford expected lineup: Kelleher; Koyode, Van Den Berg, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Henderson, Damsgaard; Thiago, Shade

Man United expected lineup: Bayindir; De Ligt, Yoro, Shaw; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbuemo, Cunha, Sesko

Leaky backlines

Defensively, neither side has convinced so far this season, with Brentford and United sitting in the bottom five for clean sheets. The visitors are yet to register a clean sheet, and have conceded eight times in five games.

The hosts have fared even worse, leaking 10 goals at an average of two per league outing. Both teams scored six times, which is an average of 1.20 goals per game. This indicates they’re likely to experience some joy on Saturday.

Each of Brentford’s last four matches produced goals at both ends, while four of United’s last five ended with the same result. Additionally, the previous four head-to-heads in a row saw both teams find the back of the net.

Brentford vs Man United Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.55 on 1xBet

Three points not a foregone conclusion

Despite Brentford only registering one victory in the Premier League so far, that win came in their backyard, where they’ve been most comfortable. The hosts have been unbeaten at the Gtech (two draws, two wins), including a penalty win against Villa in the Carabao Cup.

A league win against the Villains and a draw to Chelsea show there is enough from the Bees to make it difficult for United. Their recent head-to-head record also offers some encouragement.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last three matchups against Man United in London. They claimed two wins in that span, both of which saw them score four times. Two draws in the last five head-to-heads suggest this one could easily end in a deadlock.

United’s form has been inconsistent, as they enter this fixture on the back of two wins across their previous five in all competitions. On the road, Amorim’s men have yet to taste victory, losing twice and leaving Fulham with a point. This suggests that three points for the visitors are far from guaranteed.

Brentford vs Man United Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Brentford/Draw at odds of 1.74 on 1xBet

Bruno to step up

Bruno Fernandes isn’t just the Manchester United captain; he’s become the heartbeat of the team, where everything going forward usually goes through him. The Portuguese midfielder opened the scoring against Chelsea last week, marking his second goal of the season.

He registered the most shots for the Red Devils in that game (3) and had as many touches in the opposition box, behind only Patrick Dorgu (5) and Amad Diallo (4). Bruno is always a goal threat, whether from open play or a set piece.

He’s also on penalty duty, which makes him our selection to find the back of the net for United this Saturday.