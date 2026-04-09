Brazil vs Chile predictions: Complete domination and a debut scorer

Our betting expert expects Brazil to dominate Chile in their penultimate qualifier, especially considering their strength at home. +

Best bets for Brazil vs Chile

First half 1x2 - Brazil 1.15 on 1xBet

1x2 & BTTS - Brazil & No 1.24 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Kaio Jorge 2.40 on 1xBet

We expect Brazil to win 3-0.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Under new head coach Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil will aim to end their World Cup qualifying campaign strongly when they host Chile at the Maracana. The Selecao have already secured their spot in the World Cup. Therefore, the Italian mentor has an opportunity to test his tactics and allow fringe players to impress.

The five-time world champions have shown clear improvements under Ancelotti, having kept two clean sheets since he took charge. As this is their final qualifier at home, the hosts will want to give their fans a memorable experience.

Chile won’t be going to North America. They recorded their worst-ever return of victories in an 18-game qualification cycle, having secured three points on just two occasions. This poor run led to manager Ricardo Gareca stepping down from his duties.

Nicolás Córdova has since been appointed as a caretaker coach for a second time. Since he last took over, Chile’s form hasn't changed much. They remain at the bottom of the standings with only pride left to play for this Friday.

Probable lineups for Brazil vs Chile

Brazil expected lineup: Alisson; Wesley, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Alex Sandro; Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro; Estevao, Joao Pedro, Martinelli; Richarlison

Chile expected lineup: Gillier; Hormazabal, Maripan, Kuscevic, Suazo; Osorio, Echeverria, Loyola; Tapia, Brereton Diaz, Aravena

Establishing an early lead

Brazil have been quick to start in recent World Cup Qualifiers, even before Ancelotti’s arrival. At home, they’ve found the net in each of their last four fixtures before the halftime break.

A strong home record shows that when they lead at halftime, they are able to close out the game and secure the points. Being at the Maracana again will surely inspire a group of players who have a chance to impress the boss ahead of a major tournament.

Meanwhile, Chile’s record is the exact opposite of the hosts, as they’ve gone into halftime trailing in five of their last eight qualifying matches. La Roja have gone on to lose every one of those fixtures. So, the home side are likely to take the lead within the first 45 minutes.

Brazil vs Chile Betting Tip 1: First half 1x2 - Brazil 1.15 on 1xBet

Chile’s struggles to continue in Brazil

Despite posting their worst loss record in a qualifying cycle since 2002, Brazil have now lost just one match across their previous eight. Five of their seven wins in this campaign came at home, which makes another home victory even more likely.

Furthermore, Chile have lost 10 of their 16 qualifiers and are yet to register an away victory. Their record against Brazil is also a concern, as they’ve lost 55 times to them, including four of the last five away games.

Interestingly, the visitors failed to score in any of those four defeats. They’ve only managed to score nine goals in 16 matches. Moreover, they haven’t found the back of the net in their previous seven away World Cup Qualifiers.

Brazil vs Chile Betting Tip 2: 1x2 & BTTS - Brazil & No 1.24 on 1xBet

New attacker to shine

Ancelotti has made some interesting selections for this Brazilian squad, as there were several withdrawals due to injuries in domestic action. Additionally, the former Real Madrid boss has left out Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, and Endrick, helping out his former side.

One of his notable selections is Cruzeiro’s attacker Kaio Jorge. The 23-year-old should get some international play time after his impressive start to the Brazilian Serie A season.

Jorge netted 15 goals in 21 league games, but has contributed to 20 attacking returns in total. He won’t start due to the seniority in the squad, but he could come on as a substitute and cause problems for the Chilean defence.