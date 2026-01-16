+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Paul Udor

Betano AFCON bonus: ₦1,000 free bet and 10 free spins ahead of Nigeria vs Egypt

As the Africa Cup of Nations reaches its final stages, Betano is giving football fans a chance to enhance their betting experience with a special AFCON promotion ahead of Nigeria’s third-place clash against Egypt.

Through the Betano AFCON campaign, users can claim a ₦1,000 free bet and 10 free spins during January 2026 by using the Betano promo code BETGOALNG. The offer is available to all registered customers aged 18 and above.

Rewards are delivered through Missions, which can include cash prizes, free bets, bonus prizes with wagering requirements, or non-cash prizes such as match tickets, club jerseys, or electronic devices. All rewards are credited within 48 hours of completing the Mission successfully. Full terms and conditions apply.

How to participate in the Betano AFCON offer

  1. Register or log in to your Betano account.
  2. Navigate to the AFCON promotion page.
  3. Click “I Want to Participate / Start the Mission”.
  4. Use the promo code BETGOALNG.
  5. Complete the Mission tasks as instructed.
  6. Receive your reward within 48 hours of completing the Mission.

Nigeria’s third-place match details

CompetitionFixtureDateTime
Africa Cup of NationsEgypt vs Nigeria17 January17:00

Key points of the Betano AFCON offer

FeatureDetails
Promo codeBETGOALNG
Offer₦1,000 Free Bet + 10 Free Spins
ValidityJanuary 2026
Age18+
How to participateSee steps above
RewardsCash prizes, free bets, bonus prizes, match tickets, club jerseys, electronic devices
