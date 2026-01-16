Through the Betano AFCON campaign, users can claim a ₦1,000 free bet and 10 free spins during January 2026 by using the Betano promo code BETGOALNG. The offer is available to all registered customers aged 18 and above.

Rewards are delivered through Missions, which can include cash prizes, free bets, bonus prizes with wagering requirements, or non-cash prizes such as match tickets, club jerseys, or electronic devices. All rewards are credited within 48 hours of completing the Mission successfully. Full terms and conditions apply.

How to participate in the Betano AFCON offer

Register or log in to your Betano account. Navigate to the AFCON promotion page. Click “I Want to Participate / Start the Mission”. Use the promo code BETGOALNG. Complete the Mission tasks as instructed. Receive your reward within 48 hours of completing the Mission.

Nigeria’s third-place match details

Competition Fixture Date Time Africa Cup of Nations Egypt vs Nigeria 17 January 17:00

Key points of the Betano AFCON offer

Feature Details Promo code BETGOALNG Offer ₦1,000 Free Bet + 10 Free Spins Validity January 2026 Age 18+ How to participate See steps above Rewards Cash prizes, free bets, bonus prizes, match tickets, club jerseys, electronic devices

+