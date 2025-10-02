Bet9ja Weekly App Cashback Offer for Roma vs Lille

This limited-time offer gives football fans the chance to reduce their betting risks while enjoying one of the most anticipated matches in the Europa League group stage.

What is the offer?

Bet9ja is currently running a Weekly App Cashback promotion, giving players the opportunity to earn up to 30% back on their losses when betting via the Bet9ja App. This offer is open to both new and existing customers who place qualifying bets between Monday and Thursday.

How does it work?

Download and log in to the Bet9ja App. Register or sign in (new users can use the Bet9ja Promo Code REV9JA during sign-up). Place your sportsbook or stadium bets between Monday and Thursday. If your bets lose, Bet9ja credits you a cashback bonus on Friday.

👉 For example, if you bet ₦10,000 on Roma to beat Lille on October 2 and lose, you would still receive a 15% cashback bonus credited to your account.

Cashback Breakdown Table

Loss Amount (₦) Cashback % Maximum Bonus ₦2,000 – ₦4,999 10% ₦500 ₦5,000 – ₦24,999 15% ₦3,750 ₦25,000 – ₦99,999 20% ₦19,999 ₦100,000 or more 30% ₦100,000

Key benefits

✅ Up to 30% cashback on weekly losses

✅ Available on both single and multiple bets

✅ Exclusive to the Bet9ja App for mobile convenience

✅ Weekly opportunity to recover part of your stake

Important details

Only bets placed and settled from Monday to Thursday qualify

Cashback applies only to sportsbook and stadium bets (Zoom bets excluded)

One bonus per user per week

Bonus must be wagered 2x on odds of at least 3.0

Valid for 3 days, with a maximum payout of ₦100,000

Why bet with Bet9ja?

Bet9ja has established itself as one of the leading bookmakers in Nigeria for several reasons:

⚽ Extensive Coverage : From local leagues to top European competitions, Bet9ja offers thousands of markets.

: From local leagues to top European competitions, Bet9ja offers thousands of markets. 📲 User-Friendly App : Smooth navigation, fast loading times, and exclusive app-only promotions.

: Smooth navigation, fast loading times, and exclusive app-only promotions. 💳 Flexible Payments : Wide range of secure deposit and withdrawal methods tailored for Nigerian players.

: Wide range of secure deposit and withdrawal methods tailored for Nigerian players. 🎁 Frequent Promotions : Cashback, odds boosts, and free bet offers ensure added value.

: Cashback, odds boosts, and free bet offers ensure added value. 🔒 Trusted & Licensed: Regulated in Nigeria, giving bettors confidence in fair play and payouts.

Our Opinion

Roma have been solid at home this season, while Lille have struggled in away fixtures. Our pick: Roma Win.

+