Bet9ja UCL Weekly Jackpot

With ₦80 million up for grabs during the UEFA Champions League group stage, Bet9ja’s latest promotion offers football fans and bettors a chance to win big while enjoying Europe’s most exciting competition.

What is the offer?

Bet9ja is running a special UCL Weekly Jackpot throughout the Champions League league stage. Each matchday, 20 lucky winners will receive ₦250,000, while one monthly grand prize winner will walk away with ₦5 million. The total prize pool for this campaign is a massive ₦80 million, making it one of the standout promotions of the season.

How does it work?

Register or log in to your Bet9ja account. Enter the Bet9ja Promo Code REV9JA if you are signing up for the first time. Place a qualifying bet from just ₦200 on UCL matches like Kairat vs Real Madrid (Sept 30). Ensure your bet has minimum odds of 2.0 or higher. Every qualifying bet is automatically entered into the random draw for the weekly and monthly prizes.

Key benefits 🎉

• Chance to win ₦250,000 every UCL matchday

• A monthly ₦5 million jackpot prize

• Low minimum stake of just ₦200

• Available for both singles and multiples, pre-match bets

Important details ℹ️

Requirement Details Promotion period 16 Sept 2025 – 28 Jan 2026 Eligible matches UEFA Champions League group stage Stake amount From ₦200 Minimum odds 2.0 Bet types Singles or multiples, pre-match Settlement window Monday to Wednesday 23:59 each matchday (Thursday for matchday one) Prize distribution 20 winners of ₦250,000 weekly + ₦5m monthly jackpot

Why bet with Bet9ja? ⚽

Bet9ja remains one of Nigeria’s most trusted platforms, offering competitive odds, a wide selection of betting markets, and reliable payouts. With frequent promotions like this UCL Jackpot, it gives fans more than just betting—it adds extra excitement to every Champions League night.

Our Opinion 🔮

Real Madrid are heavy favourites against Kairat, and with their Champions League pedigree, it is hard to see anything other than a Madrid victory.

👉 Our pick: Real Madrid Win

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