With a staggering ₦80 million prize pool 💰 available during the Champions League group stage, football fans have the chance to turn midweek bets into massive wins.

What is the offer? 🏆

Bet9ja is giving bettors the opportunity to win a share of ₦80,000,000 during the Champions League league stage. Each UCL matchday, 20 winners will receive ₦250,000 💵, while one lucky monthly winner pockets the ₦5,000,000 grand prize 🥇.

How does it work? 📋

Step Action 🚀 Details 📌 1️⃣ Register/Login New players can activate with Bet9ja Promo Code REV9JA 2️⃣ Place a bet Minimum stake ₦200 💸 3️⃣ Meet odds requirement Bets must be at least 2.0 ⚖️ 4️⃣ Timing ⏰ Bets valid Mon–Wed 23:59 (Thurs 23:59 on Matchday 1) 5️⃣ Enter the draw 🎲 Singles or multiples count – every ticket is a chance to win

👉 Example: Stake ₦500 on Barcelona vs PSG with odds above 2.0, and your ticket goes straight into the weekly jackpot draw 🎟️.

Key benefits 🎯✨

🚀 Huge ₦80 million pool to be shared

💵 Weekly prizes of ₦250,000 for 20 winners

🥇 Monthly jackpot of ₦5 million

🎟️ Entry from as little as ₦200

Important details ⚠️📑

Valid only during UCL weeks (16 Sept 2025 – 28 Jan 2026).

Pre-match bets only.

Singles and multiples both eligible.

Winners chosen randomly, prizes paid in cash 💰.

Why bet with Bet9ja? 🇳🇬

Bet9ja is one of Nigeria’s top betting platforms 🏟️, known for competitive odds 📊, fast payouts 💳, and a wide variety of markets 🌍. With this special Champions League promotion, you’re not just enjoying world-class football – you’re also in with a shot at life-changing prizes 🤑.

Our Opinion ⚽🔮

This match is expected to be a thriller 🔥, but PSG’s attacking firepower could make the difference.

👉 Our pick: PSG Win ✅

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