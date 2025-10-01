With a staggering ₦80 million prize pool 💰 available during the Champions League group stage, football fans have the chance to turn midweek bets into massive wins.
What is the offer? 🏆
Bet9ja is giving bettors the opportunity to win a share of ₦80,000,000 during the Champions League league stage. Each UCL matchday, 20 winners will receive ₦250,000 💵, while one lucky monthly winner pockets the ₦5,000,000 grand prize 🥇.
How does it work? 📋
|Step
|Action 🚀
|Details 📌
|1️⃣
|Register/Login
|New players can activate with Bet9ja Promo Code REV9JA
|2️⃣
|Place a bet
|Minimum stake ₦200 💸
|3️⃣
|Meet odds requirement
|Bets must be at least 2.0 ⚖️
|4️⃣
|Timing ⏰
|Bets valid Mon–Wed 23:59 (Thurs 23:59 on Matchday 1)
|5️⃣
|Enter the draw 🎲
|Singles or multiples count – every ticket is a chance to win
👉 Example: Stake ₦500 on Barcelona vs PSG with odds above 2.0, and your ticket goes straight into the weekly jackpot draw 🎟️.
Key benefits 🎯✨
- 🚀 Huge ₦80 million pool to be shared
- 💵 Weekly prizes of ₦250,000 for 20 winners
- 🥇 Monthly jackpot of ₦5 million
- 🎟️ Entry from as little as ₦200
Important details ⚠️📑
- Valid only during UCL weeks (16 Sept 2025 – 28 Jan 2026).
- Pre-match bets only.
- Singles and multiples both eligible.
- Winners chosen randomly, prizes paid in cash 💰.
Why bet with Bet9ja? 🇳🇬
Bet9ja is one of Nigeria’s top betting platforms 🏟️, known for competitive odds 📊, fast payouts 💳, and a wide variety of markets 🌍. With this special Champions League promotion, you’re not just enjoying world-class football – you’re also in with a shot at life-changing prizes 🤑.
Our Opinion ⚽🔮
This match is expected to be a thriller 🔥, but PSG’s attacking firepower could make the difference.
👉 Our pick: PSG Win ✅