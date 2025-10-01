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Bet9ja UCL Weekly Jackpot
Paul Udor

Bet9ja UCL Weekly Jackpot for Barcelona vs PSG

Take advantage of the Bet9ja UCL Weekly Jackpot 🎉 for the blockbuster clash Barcelona vs PSG on October 1, 2025 ⚽🔥.

With a staggering ₦80 million prize pool 💰 available during the Champions League group stage, football fans have the chance to turn midweek bets into massive wins.

What is the offer? 🏆
Bet9ja is giving bettors the opportunity to win a share of ₦80,000,000 during the Champions League league stage. Each UCL matchday, 20 winners will receive ₦250,000 💵, while one lucky monthly winner pockets the ₦5,000,000 grand prize 🥇.

How does it work? 📋

StepAction 🚀Details 📌
1️⃣Register/LoginNew players can activate with Bet9ja Promo Code REV9JA
2️⃣Place a betMinimum stake ₦200 💸
3️⃣Meet odds requirementBets must be at least 2.0 ⚖️
4️⃣Timing ⏰Bets valid Mon–Wed 23:59 (Thurs 23:59 on Matchday 1)
5️⃣Enter the draw 🎲Singles or multiples count – every ticket is a chance to win

👉 Example: Stake ₦500 on Barcelona vs PSG with odds above 2.0, and your ticket goes straight into the weekly jackpot draw 🎟️.

Key benefits 🎯✨

  • 🚀 Huge ₦80 million pool to be shared
  • 💵 Weekly prizes of ₦250,000 for 20 winners
  • 🥇 Monthly jackpot of ₦5 million
  • 🎟️ Entry from as little as ₦200

Bet9ja UCL Weekly Jackpot

Important details ⚠️📑

  • Valid only during UCL weeks (16 Sept 2025 – 28 Jan 2026).
  • Pre-match bets only.
  • Singles and multiples both eligible.
  • Winners chosen randomly, prizes paid in cash 💰.

Why bet with Bet9ja? 🇳🇬
Bet9ja is one of Nigeria’s top betting platforms 🏟️, known for competitive odds 📊, fast payouts 💳, and a wide variety of markets 🌍. With this special Champions League promotion, you’re not just enjoying world-class football – you’re also in with a shot at life-changing prizes 🤑.

Our Opinion ⚽🔮
This match is expected to be a thriller 🔥, but PSG’s attacking firepower could make the difference.
👉 Our pick: PSG Win

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