Earn points and bonus cash on every bet you place, whether your team wins or loses! This is a great way for sports fans in Nigeria to enjoy the Premier League while boosting their potential rewards.

What is the offer?

Bet9ja Rewards is a loyalty program that lets players earn points and bonus cash while betting on both sportsbook and casino games. Every bet placed, regardless of the outcome, converts into points that contribute to higher ranks and bigger rewards. The program is open to all Bet9ja users, making it easy for both new and seasoned bettors to benefit.

How does it work?

1️⃣ Sign up or log in to your Bet9ja account and start placing eligible bets. Use the Bet9ja Promo Code REV9JA during registration or account activation.

2️⃣ Place your bets on upcoming matches. For example, you could bet on Crystal Palace to challenge Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, September 27. Every bet you place—win or lose—earns points.

3️⃣ Track your rank and rewards. The more points you earn, the higher your rank and the faster you can unlock cash rewards. Both sportsbook and casino activity count toward your total.

Key benefits

💰 Earn bonus cash on every bet, win or lose

⭐ Build your rank and access higher-tier rewards

🎯 Points accumulate on both sportsbook and casino bets

⚡ Quick rewards redemption for active players

Important details

Points are earned only on eligible bets

Rewards depend on the number of bets, selections, and staked amounts

Available to Bet9ja users in Nigeria only

Some bets or markets may not qualify

Why bet with Bet9ja?

Bet9ja is one of Nigeria’s leading betting platforms, known for its user-friendly interface, competitive odds, and extensive coverage of sports and casino games. With Bet9ja Rewards, players enjoy added value for their loyalty, making every bet more rewarding! 🎉

Our Opinion

Our pick: Liverpool Win ⚽

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