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What Is Bet9ja Old Desktop?

If you prefer a simpler, less flashy betting interface, you shouldn’t have any issues using the Bet9ja old desktop site.

As the legacy desktop interface of the Bet9ja sportsbook, accessible through the Old Desktop link on the main site, this platform offers access to the sportsbook’s core betting products, while using fewer images and a faster text-first layout.

It’s a popular choice for Nigerians because it works effortlessly on older desktop computers as well as across slower internet connections.

What Bet9ja Old Desktop Offers

Unlike the newer desktop site, Bet9ja old desktop has a lightweight, text-focused design with fewer visual elements. This gives the page a more compact feel, making it easy to navigate.

The differences between the Bet9ja old desktop and the current site is noticeable as soon as you land on either site. On the old desktop, the login fields appear directly in the header, not tucked behind a Login button as they are on the current interface.

As for the layout and navigation, the sports categories run down the left column on the Bet9ja old desktop site. On the current site, the sports categories are displayed on a header menu while the left column lists popular ongoing matches and events.

Betting information is also presented differently. The Top Bets and match odds appear in a much denser table format on Bet9ja old desktop, while the Fast Sport box and Coupon Check both sit in the sidebar, making it faster to place bets and check the status of active bet slips.

How to Access Bet9ja Old Desktop

If you want to use Bet9ja old desktop, these are the steps to follow:

Open the official Bet9ja website. Go to ‘Old Desktop’ on the top bar which also hosts Help, Stats, Live Score, Coupon Check, and Bet9ja blog. Wait for the legacy version to load and start placing bets.

How to Log In on Bet9ja Old Desktop

Once you’ve opened the Bet9ja old desktop site, logging in is quick and easy:

At the top right, enter your Bet9ja username or mobile number. Proceed to enter your password. Tap “Login in” to access your dashboard.

Worth noting is that players cannot create a new account on Bet9ja old desktop. New users must first create an account on the current site version then return to the old desktop site to login whenever they want.

Why Some Users Prefer Bet9ja Old Desktop

Among the perks of using Bet9ja old desktop is its familiar yet straightforward betting interface. Longtime users favour it for several reasons:

Easy to locate core functions like login, deposit, bet and withdraw buttons.

Minimalistic, easy to use design with a less image heavy layout.

Works well on lower spec desktop machines.

Suited to slower internet connections.

Bet9ja Old Desktop vs the Current Site vs Bet9ja Old Mobile

All versions of the Bet9ja platform are fully functional, but there are some key differences.

While the old desktop site better suits Bet9ja users who prefer a lightweight, easy to navigate platform that works well on older computers, the Bet9ja old mobile offers an even lighter option for those using older smartphones.

But if you want a full-featured experience, complete with a modern interface, quick loading pages, and complex visuals, the current Bet9ja site is your best bet.

Registering and Bonuses on Bet9ja Old Desktop

As mentioned earlier, players cannot register directly on the Bet9ja old desktop. If you are yet to create a new Bet9ja account, you’ll need to visit the current site to complete the simple registration steps. During registration, remember to enter your Bet9ja promotion code in the relevant field to activate the welcome bonus. Once your account is set up, load the Bet9ja old desktop and start betting with extra funds.

Bet9ja Old Desktop FAQ

+ Is Bet9ja Old Desktop Safe to Use? Yes. The Bet9ja old desktop site is safe because it’s part of the official Bet9ja platform, which is licensed in Nigeria by the National Lottery Regulation Commission (NLRC). Provided you’re using the correct url, your information and bets are secure. + Does My Bet9ja Account Work the Same on Both Versions? Yes. Your Bet9ja account works exactly the same way on both Bet9ja old desktop and the current site. The current site is just more feature-heavy compared to the minimalistic design of the old desktop platform. + Can I Switch Between Bet9ja Old Desktop and the Current Site? Absolutely. Access the Old Desktop site from the top bar on the current platform. To open the current site, simply load the official sports.bet9ja.com site. + Will Bet9ja Old Desktop Be Discontinued? There’s currently no official announcement from Bet9ja regarding the discontinuation of its legacy website. Nigerian bettors can access Bet9ja old desktop easily from the current site, although the operator may change or update its platform’s accessibility over

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