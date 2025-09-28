Bet9ja 1UP Early Payout for Aston Villa vs Fulham

With this new feature, you don’t need to wait for the final whistle – if your team takes the lead at any point, you’re instantly paid out.

What is the offer?

Bet9ja has introduced its 1UP Early Payout market, giving bettors the chance to win as soon as their chosen team goes a goal ahead. This means you no longer have to wait nervously until the final minutes – one goal in your team’s favour is enough to secure your payout.

How does it work?

Here’s how you can use this promotion for the Aston Villa vs Fulham clash:

Register or log in to your Bet9ja account. New users can activate their welcome bonus with the Bet9ja Promo Code REV9JA. Place a pre-match bet on Aston Villa or Fulham in the 1X2 1UP market, available under popular markets. If your selected team takes the lead at any point – even just 1-0 – your bet is instantly settled as a winner. The final result no longer matters: whether it ends in a draw or your team loses, your payout stays secure.

👉 Example of 1UP in action:

Match Situation What Happens with 1UP? Aston Villa score first (1-0) Your bet is instantly settled as a win ✅ Fulham score first (0-1) No payout yet – but if Fulham later lead 2-1, bet is a win ✅ Your team never takes the lead Bet is lost ❌

Key benefits ✨

Instant payouts once your team scores first ⚡

Works on both Singles and Accas

and More security for bettors – no need to wait for the full 90 minutes

Available across multiple matches, not just Aston Villa vs Fulham

Important details ℹ️

The 1UP market is only valid in the 1X2 1UP section under popular markets.

under popular markets. Bets must be placed before kick-off .

. Once your team goes ahead, your bet is settled and cannot be reversed, even if the score changes later.

Why bet with Bet9ja? 🇳🇬

Bet9ja remains one of Nigeria’s most trusted sportsbooks, offering competitive odds, diverse markets, and innovative features like 1UP. With local payment options and reliable customer support, it continues to be a top choice for both new and experienced bettors.

Our Opinion

Aston Villa have been strong at home this season, while Fulham struggle away. With the 1UP offer in play, one early goal from Villa could be enough for bettors to cash in.

👉 Our pick: Aston Villa Win 🟣

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