Bet on Egypt vs Nigeria and claim Bet9ja’s ₦50m AFCON bonus

Through the Bet9ja AFCON campaign, customers can win a share of up to ₦50 million during the tournament by using the Bet9ja promo codeAFCON9JA, which remains valid throughout January 2026. The jackpot starts at ₦10 million and increases based on participation.

To take part, users must place a single or multiple bet with minimum odds of 2.0, and the bet slip must include at least one pre-match AFCON selection.

The bookmaker notes that full terms and conditions apply and that participation is restricted to customers aged 18 and above.

Nigeria now faces Egypt in the battle for third place at AFCON 2025 in what promises to be a tightly contested encounter.

Match details

Competition Fixture Date Time Africa Cup of Nations Egypt versus Nigeria 17 January 17:00

Key points of the Bet9ja offer

Register and use promo code AFCON9JA Bet must include at least one AFCON pre match selection Minimum odds must be 2.0 Chance to win a share of up to ₦50 million

+