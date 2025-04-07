Bayern Munich vs Inter Predictions: Bayern Miss Out on First-Leg Win

Get three Bayern Munich vs Inter predictions and betting tips from our football expert on this Champions League 1/4 Final first leg on 08/04/2025.

+

Bayern Munich vs Inter Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bayern Munich vs Inter

Draw or Inter (Double Chance) at odds of 1.905 with 1xBet

Under 2.5 Goals at odds of 1.94 with 1xBet

Harry Kane Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.40 with 1xBet

Bayern will be held to a 1-1 draw in a tense first leg encounter with Inter.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The best team in Germany meets the best team in Italy in the first leg of this intriguing Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday evening.

Bayern Munich sit top of the German Bundesliga, six points clear of defending champions, Bayer Leverkusen. With just two defeats in 28 games and eight wins in their 12 Champions League games this season, Bayern are a strong outfit.

They’ve also been one of the most entertaining sides in Europe this season. They’ve already scored 89 goals in the Bundesliga and have struck 28 goals in a dozen games in Europe this season.

The problem for Bayern is that Inter’s form is even more impressive so far this season. They’ve won eight of their ten Champions League games, losing only once and conceding just two goals.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have also edged in front of Napoli in the race for this season’s Serie A Scudetto. They’ve won three of their last four Serie A games to open up a four-point lead at the top. Success in Europe will give them the confidence to push on domestically.

Probable Lineups for Bayern Munich vs Inter

Bayern Munich Expected Lineup: Urbig; Guerreiro, Palhinha, Kim, Dier, Olise, Kimmich, Muller, Sane, Kane

Inter Expected Lineup: Sommer; Bastoni, Darmian, Bisseck, Acerbi, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, Thuram, Martinez

Inter to Avoid Defeat

Bayern’s home form has been sensational this season, winning 12 of their 14 Bundesliga games. However, they haven’t faced sides of Inter’s calibre very often.

Inter have kept clean sheets in a staggering 80% of their Champions League games so far this season. This defensive backbone is what helped them avoid the knockout playoffs and advance straight to the latter stages of the competition.

With that in mind, we have confidence in backing the Draw or Inter in a Double Chance bet this week. Inzaghi’s men have the defensive structure to stifle Bayern’s side, which is still heavily reliant on Harry Kane for goals.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Bet 1: Draw or Inter (Double Chance) at odds of 1.905 with 1xBet

Battle Between Two Strong Defences

We’ve already touched upon Inter’s rock-solid backline, but Bayern’s is equally impressive. They’ve kept a clean sheet in a third of their Champions League games this term.

Domestically speaking, Bayern have averaged fewer than one goal conceded per game in the Bundesliga. In fact, their defensive record is better than Inter’s Serie A defensive record.

All of this points to this first leg being a cagey affair, where both teams aim to size each other up without taking unnecessary risks. We believe there’s more than a 54% chance of this first leg featuring two goals or fewer in Munich.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals at odds of 1.94 with 1xBet

Kane Remains Bayern’s Chief Goal Threat

Harry Kane has netted ten goals in 11 Champions League games so far this season. The England skipper’s 91% strike rate in Europe is his best since the 2019/20 season with Tottenham, when he averaged more than a goal per game.

Domestically, Kane continues his fine form for Bayern, having scored 23 goals in 26 appearances. However, the betting markets believe there is less than a 50% chance of Kane finding the back of the net on Tuesday night. He was seen with an ice pack on his ankle last week but is still expected to feature.

The low probability could also be due to Inter’s defensive solidity. Nevertheless, we believe there’s a greater than 46.51% chance of Kane scoring at any time in the first leg. Having scored more than a third of Bayern’s goals in Europe so far this season, he will bear the weight of the fans’ expectations.