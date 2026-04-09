Barcelona vs Real Sociedad predictions: Lewandowski strike in home win

Our betting expert expects Barcelona to score at least three times, with Robert Lewandowski on target in a victory to nil.

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Best bets for Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.80 on 1xBet

Barcelona to win to nil at odds of 2.47 on 1xBet

Robert Lewandowski to score anytime at odds of 1.75 on 1xBet

Barcelona are expected to win 3-0 against Real Sociedad.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Barcelona came from behind to win 3-1 away to newly promoted Real Oviedo in midweek. That was their sixth victory in seven competitive games so far this term.

Hansi Flick is surely happy with how things are going. His side’s ability to score 14 goals in their last four matches, without their injured superstar Lamine Yamal, also bodes well.

The outlook is not so positive at Real Sociedad. They didn’t win any of their opening five fixtures under the guidance of their new boss Sergio Francisco. However, they picked up a key 1-0 victory at home to Mallorca on Wednesday night.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Martin, Christensen, E. Garcia, Kounde, Pedri, De Jong, Rashford, Olmo, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Real Sociedad expected lineup: Remiro, Gomez, Caleta-Car, Zubeldia, Aramburu, B. Mendez, Gorrotxategi, Marin, Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal, Kubo

Barca’s free-scoring attack to strike again

The summer addition of Marcus Rashford has given Barcelona a fresh option in the final third, and they’ve needed that over the past fortnight. The impressive form of Ferran Torres also means there’s now genuine competition for the striker role.

Barca’s attacking numbers are very impressive. They are the top scorers in Europe’s big five leagues with 19 goals. Their total of 13.6 xG is also the highest figure across those competitions, and they are every bit as strong as last season.

There’s a chance that Yamal will be fit enough to feature off the bench in this fixture. Even if that’s not the case, they should have enough firepower to punish a Real Sociedad defence that has allowed 9.6 xG so far. That’s the sixth-worst record in La Liga.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Bet 1: Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.80 on 1xBet

La Real to fire blanks

The visitors also have problems at the other end of the pitch. They are getting into lots of advanced positions, and their average of 16.0 shots per game is the fourth-highest figure in La Liga. However, their shot conversion rate is the lowest in the division, and they’ve only scored six goals so far.

Those trends are largely a continuation from recent seasons. They struggled in front of goal last term, averaging just 0.92 goals per game in La Liga. Mikel Oyarzabal is their most reliable threat, but even he hasn’t reached double figures for league goals since the 2020/21 campaign.

Barcelona have won their opening two home fixtures to nil. They have so much control in midfield that their opponents rarely see enough of the ball to trouble the Catalan side’s defence. The hosts seem capable of winning this game to nil with an implied probability of 40%.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Bet 2: Barcelona to win to nil at odds of 2.47 on 1xBet

Lewandowski to build on midweek goal

With Ferran starting all of Barcelona’s league games so far, the Spain international is due a rest ahead of the Champions League visit of PSG. That should serve up an opportunity for Lewandowski to lead the line.

The veteran striker’s start to the season was disrupted by an injury, but he appears sharp again now. Despite those fitness issues and his place coming under threat, the 37-year-old has still scored three times in La Liga this term. Those goals have come at a rate of one every 54 minutes.

He headed home in Oviedo on Thursday night to help Barca turn the game around. That made it four goals in five appearances for club and country. Lewandowski will fancy his chances of adding to his tally against a suspect Real Sociedad defence.