Barcelona vs Real Oviedo predictions: Yamal to strike in home win

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Barcelona 3-1 Real Oviedo

- Barcelona 3-1 Real Oviedo Goalscorers prediction - Barcelona: Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Marcus Rashford - Real Oviedo: Fede Vinas

Barcelona’s 11-game winning streak in all competitions came to an end last weekend. They were unfortunate to lose 2-1 at Real Sociedad, a result which saw Real Madrid make up ground in the title race. The Catalans bounced back with a 4-2 win over Slavia Prague in the Champions League in midweek.

They’re clear favourites against a Real Oviedo side that are likely to be relegated. The Asturians have improved since they appointed Guillermo Almada in December. However, Oviedo are still winless since September.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Real Oviedo

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Balde, Martin, Cubarsi, Kounde, Bernal, De Jong, Rashford, Olmo, Yamal, Lewandowski

Real Oviedo expected lineup: Escandell, Alhassane, Carmo, Costas, Ahijado, Colombatto, Sibo, Chaira, Reina, Hassan, Vinas

Refreshed Yamal to fire

The games are coming quickly for Barcelona, who will not be fully focused on next week’s Champions League showdown with Copenhagen. Hansi Flick may slightly rotate his squad for this match. That’s sure to include a return for Lamine Yamal, who was suspended in Prague on Wednesday.

After a rare rest, the teenager should be in good shape to put in a big performance over 90 minutes. With Pedri injured, the hosts may place even greater emphasis on getting the ball to the winger quickly.

Improving his goalscoring record has been a major priority for Yamal this season. The teenager has made positive steps, scoring nine times in 21 appearances across La Liga and the Champions League.

Oviedo have the second-worst away defensive record in the Spanish top flight, with 2.00 goals per game conceded. In a match that Barca should dominate, backing Yamal to score anytime seems good with an implied probability of 50%.

Barcelona vs Real Oviedo Bet 1: Lamine Yamal to score anytime at odds of 2.00 on Bet9ja

Oviedo capable of springing an early surprise

Having surprisingly led at the break in the reverse fixture, an early Oviedo goal cannot be ruled out. They have looked more threatening since appointing Almada, scoring at least once in all their matches so far in 2026.

La Liga’s bottom club performed well at El Sadar against Osasuna in their last game. They had 13 attempts and created 1.33 xG in a match that saw Fede Vinas and Alberto Reina get on the scoresheet. That will give them confidence as they prepare to take on what is far from a flawless Barca defence.

The Catalans have been particularly vulnerable in the opening 45 minutes. They conceded twice before the interval against Slavia last time out. Meanwhile, 73% of the goals they’ve let in this term in La Liga have come in the first half.

Barca are yet to concede a second-half goal at home in the Spanish top flight. Given that, backing Oviedo to score over 0.5 first-half goals might be the smart move.

Barcelona vs Real Oviedo Bet 2: First half - Real Oviedo to score over 0.5 goals at odds of 3.30 on Bet9ja

Barca to strike at least twice after the break

Over the course of 90 minutes, it’s still likely that Barcelona’s extra quality will be decisive. Even without the likes of Pedri and Ferran Torres, they still have real depth in midfield and attack. Marcus Rashford is among the players currently struggling to play, although he could get an opportunity here.

Oviedo’s tendency this term has been to get into reasonable positions, only to concede late in the match. 29% of the goals they’ve allowed in La Liga have come after the 75th minute. That doesn’t bode well for their chances of holding firm against a Barca attack that thrives on picking off tired defences.

The Blaugrana have scored 16 unanswered goals after the break at home in the Spanish top flight this term. They also netted three times in the second half when they visited Oviedo back in September.

Given those trends, backing Barcelona to score over 1.5 second-half goals with an implied probability of 60.6% seems good.

Barcelona vs Real Oviedo Bet 3: Second half - Barcelona to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.65 on Bet9ja

