Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid predictions: Olmo to strike in a home win

Our betting expert expects the visitors to continue their strong starts to games. However, Dani Olmo is tipped to score in a home victory.

Best bets for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

1st Half - Draw or Atletico Madrid at odds of 1.55 on 1xBet

Dani Olmo to score anytime at odds of 4.00 on 1xBet

2nd Half - Barcelona at odds of 2.05 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Barcelona 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Goalscorers prediction - Barcelona: Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres - Atletico Madrid: Julian Alvarez

Despite playing in three different stadiums already, Barcelona have a 100% home record in La Liga. They hope to strengthen their title credentials in this crunch clash at Camp Nou.



Barca were not entirely convincing at the weekend. They needed a late goal to secure a 3-1 win over Alaves. That was the fourth straight league victory for Hansi Flick’s side, who now top the table.

Atletico Madrid have an even better run, with six wins on the bounce for Diego Simeone’s team. The latest was a routine 2-0 home victory against struggling Real Oviedo. Three points at Camp Nou could propel them firmly into title contention.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Balde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Kounde, De Jong, Pedri, Raphinha, Olmo, Yamal, Ferran

Atletico Madrid expected lineup: Oblak, Hancko, Lenglet, Gimenez, Molina, Barrios, Koke, Gonzalez, Baena, Simeone, Alvarez

Visitors to compete until the break

Atletico Madrid made history at the weekend. They became the first team to score first in all of their opening 14 games of a season in La Liga. Simeone’s side needed just 26 minutes to score twice against Oviedo, with Alexander Sorloth grabbing both goals.

They also tend to keep it tight in the early stages of matches. Atleti have only conceded once in the first half of an away game this term in La Liga. Despite that, they’ve only won two of their six road fixtures.

By contrast, Barcelona are usually better after the interval. 81% of the league goals they’ve conceded this season have come in the first half. That includes a first-minute goal scored by Alaves on Saturday.

Given those trends, backing Atleti to win or draw the first half seems to offer value.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Bet 1:1st Half - Draw or Atletico Madrid at odds of 1.55 on 1xBet

Olmo to build on a weekend brace

Barcelona’s performance over the weekend wasn’t entirely convincing. Their defence was exposed at times, and they needed to work hard for the win. However, Olmo’s performance was one major positive.

The Spain international scored twice, bringing his La Liga tally to three goals this term. While it hasn’t been his best campaign, he did also score for La Roja in the recent international break. That suggests the 27-year-old may be playing his way into form again.

Olmo’s average of 3.51 shots per 90 minutes is higher than he’s managed in his six previous league campaigns. With Fermin Lopez and Gavi injured, he should play a key role in this fixture.

You can back the attacking midfielder to score anytime with an implied probability of 34.5%. He appears to offer value at those odds.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Bet 2: Dani Olmo to score anytime at odds of 4.00 on 1xBet

Barca to dominate the second half

Barcelona have tended to make their biggest impact in the second half this season. In La Liga, their goal difference after the break stands at +17. That’s compared to just +6 in the first half.

It is slightly surprising, given that they’ve needed to rely on youngsters to fill the bench in recent weeks. However, they now have the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Pedri fit again following injury lay-offs. Flick has a much stronger bench to turn to as a result.

Barca have been particularly strong at home in the second half of matches. They’ve scored 12 and conceded none in front of their own fans in La Liga this term. Therefore, backing Barcelona in the second-half market appears to offer value in this key fixture.