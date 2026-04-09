Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest predictions: Clean sheet expected

We’re backing an Arsenal victory as Ange Postecoglou’s reign at Forest gets off to a difficult start at the Emirates.

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Best bets for Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal to win to nil at odds of 2.12 on 1xBet

Both teams to score - no - at odds of 1.745 on 1xBet

Viktor Gyokeres as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.78 on 1xBet

We expect a 3-0 Arsenal victory against Nottingham Forest.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

They may have just lost to Liverpool, but Arsenal have started the season as the title contenders that many expect them to be. They’ve proven difficult to beat and score against, and even managed to get on the scoresheet. Scoring six against Manchester United and Leeds United without conceding has put them in a good position.

Nottingham Forest have had mixed results, as they have won one, drawn one, and lost one. Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure makes things interesting. He did a fantastic job last season and left after a 3-0 defeat to West Ham United. Ange Postecoglou will be eager to make an immediate impact.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori, Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice, Madueke, Eze, Gyokeres

Nottingham Forest expected lineup: Sels, Morato, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Arsenal’s formidable defence

Mikel Arteta is delighted that his side kept clean sheets against United and Leeds, and that only a brilliant free kick breached them versus Liverpool. The Gunners are a well-organised side, a trait they've carried over from last season. However, they’ve bolstered their attack in the meantime.

Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur side were entertaining for neutral fans to watch, but must have been stressful for their own fans throughout the second season. They scored plenty but conceded more. It will be interesting to see what happens now, since he hasn't had any time to bolster his team.

The hosts will see an opportunity, given the expected change in style of their opponents and any confusion that may come with it. The injury Ola Aina has sustained while playing for Nigeria has presented Postecoglou with an early headache, as he may be unable to play. Arsenal have the players to cause big problems.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Bet 1: Arsenal to win to nil at odds of 2.12 on 1xBet

Forest overachieved last season

Espirito Santo’s achievement of taking the Tricky Trees back into Europe last season is commendable, but was their way of playing sustainable? Forest were one of the biggest overachievers in the league when it came to goals-to-xG.

However, that kind of luck doesn’t last forever. The visitors may have a tough time at the Emirates as they have failed to score against a leaky West Ham United.

Arsenal had the strongest defence in the Premier League last season, having let in just 34 goals in their 38 matches. With one conceded in three in 2025/26, that form is likely to continue. A Forest side that’s quite possibly in transition may struggle to breach through Arteta’s defence.

The Gunners are likely to secure a home win, while the travelling side are expected to blank. Moreover, they will take great pleasure in handing Postecoglou his first defeat in his new job.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Bet 2: Both teams to score - no - at odds of 1.745 on 1xBet

Gyokeres leading the line

Forest are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, and concerns about their defence linger as they’ve conceded five goals in three games. Considering their new manager and a new style, they may well be vulnerable. Arsenal’s plethora of attacking talent will be eager to score.

Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus are still absent, but the Gunners do have other attackers now. Noni Madueke scored for England this week, and Eberechi Eze is another threat. Meanwhile, their defenders are also scoring. However, Gyokeres, who is the biggest threat, will be leading the line.

The Swede has already scored against Forest before, while playing for Coventry, and he’s seen as the most likely goalscorer in this match. With Forest’s form, Gyokeres will certainly see an opportunity to add to his tally.