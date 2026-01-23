Arsenal vs Manchester United predictions: Twist in the title race

Our betting expert expects Manchester United to put up a valiant fight on Sunday. However, the Gunners should navigate past the Red Devils.

Best bets for Arsenal vs Manchester United

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United

Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Magalhaes; Manchester United: Bryan Mbuemo

Despite coming out of two consecutive Premier League matches with a goalless draw, Arsenal increased their lead at the top of the tree. The Gunners failed to maximise slip-ups from Man City and Aston Villa last week. However, they managed to extend the gap to seven points.

Mikel Arteta’s men put their goalless draw at Nottingham Forest behind them as they travelled to Milan for the Champions League. The league leaders convincingly dispatched Inter 3-1, which maintained their 100% record in that competition.

However, the Premier League is a different challenge, which is why Arteta will be slightly concerned about his next opposition. Manchester United visit the Emirates Stadium in great spirits after parting ways with Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim.

Last weekend, they faced a tough test against noisy neighbours Man City under interim boss Michael Carrick. However, Carrick’s tactics proved effective, and the Red Devils ran home 2-0 victors. United found the net five times against City, but three goals were disallowed.

The visitors have had a full week of rest with no midweek action. They should be raring to go here, with confidence high in the dressing room. For the first time in a while, Man Utd seem to resemble their former selves.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Manchester United

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, White, Saliba, Magalhaes, Timber, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Diallo, Fernandez, Dorgu, Mbeumo

Arsenal’s home fortress faces Manchester United test

Since the defeat to Aston Villa in early December, Arsenal have gone on a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions. In the league, the Gunners haven’t tasted defeat in their last seven matches in a row. Additionally, they are one of only two teams in this division who have yet to lose a game at home.

The Emirates should be buzzing for this one. Arsenal fans can take encouragement from their team’s past record against United. Excluding friendlies, the home side have remained unbeaten inside normal time against the Red Devils across their last seven meetings. The hosts have won five of the previous six league head-to-heads.

Carrick would like his players to ignore these records, as it appears they’ve turned a corner. United are on a run of five games unbeaten in the league, but they’ve only won two in that sequence. Furthermore, the Red Devils have only won one of their previous five outings in all competitions.

United have won just three of their 11 away league games this season. Even with that renewed confidence, it’s hard to see them overturning the league leaders.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Arsenal at odds of 1.585 on 1xBet

Goals almost guaranteed

The North London club have worked their way up the table thanks to a healthy balance between attack and defence. The hosts have netted 40 goals in total in the league, five fewer than Sunday’s opponents. At home, Arteta’s troops average 2.36 goals per game, while they’ve only shipped five goals in 11 games.

Piercing their defence isn’t easy and requires a talented attack. Thankfully for the visitors, that’s exactly what they have to offer. United have scored 18 goals in 11 matches, averaging 1.64 goals per away date in the league.

However, their clean sheet rate of 14% is notably lower than the average of 27% for the rest of the division. To date, they’ve not shut out the opposition on the road. Both teams have scored in 91% of their Premier League away fixtures.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.75 on 1xBet

Swede back in scoring

Viktor Gyokeres has faced plenty of criticism since his big-money move from Sporting Lisbon to Arsenal. The Swede is still finding a way to fit into the Gunners’ style of play, but his talent is undeniable. Despite his struggles, he’s currently the joint-top scorer in the league for the club.

Gyokeres has scored five goals for the North Londoners in this competition and nine goals in all competitions. He enters this game on the back of three goal involvements in as many games, scoring twice.

His stunning midweek goal against Inter Milan has boosted morale. Arsenal fans hope it inspires him further. With confidence high, Gyokeres could find himself on the scoresheet on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Viktor Gyokeres at odds of 2.18 on 1xBet

