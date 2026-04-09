Arsenal vs Man City predictions: Gunners to maintain their super start

We’re tipping the hosts for victory against an inconsistent City side. The Gunners have started the season on a very strong note.

+

Best bets for Arsenal vs Man City

Arsenal to win at odds of 1.958 on 1xBet

Both teams to score at odds of 1.666 on 1xBet

Declan Rice to score or assist at odds of 3.82 on 1xBet

Arsenal should win 2-1 against Manchester City.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Arsenal have started the season quite well, with Liverpool the only team to have beaten them or scored past them. Their 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, was a perfect start to the Champions League, and also made it four clean sheets in five games. They’ll be full of confidence as they play host to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s men also got themselves a midweek win, beating Napoli, as they built on their 3-0 hammering of Manchester United. However, prior to that they had lost to Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion - so things haven’t been perfect. Beating the Gunners would certainly put down a marker for the Cityzens.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Man City

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Merino, Zubimendi, Rice, Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze

Man City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Reijnders, Doku, Haaland

Gunners primed for a statement victory

Aside from their defeat to Liverpool, Arsenal have had an almost perfect start to the season in 2025/26. Even against the Reds, it took a moment of brilliance to breach their resolute backline, and it’s still the only goal they’ve conceded so far. Mikel Arteta is very pleased with how things are going, and he’ll be eager to build on that this weekend.

Bukayo Saka’s continued absence is a setback, of course, but the Gunners now have more depth to deal with it. Noni Madueke has settled in nicely, and if Martin Odegaard can get back in the mix, then it’ll be a bonus boost for this clash. Arteta’s men have handled early personnel setbacks impressively, and will be confident as they host the Cityzens.

Guardiola’s side, meanwhile, have injury issues of their own. Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki are out, with Rayan Ait-Nouri and John Stones doubtful. All of them will be missed if unavailable. Arsenal are the favourites, and certainly have the upper hand.

Arsenal vs Man City Bet 1: Arsenal to win at odds of 1.958 on 1xBet

A wealth of attacking talent

Even with the likes of Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Marmoush and Cherki out of the picture, there are still some fantastic offensive options. There were 10 goals scored in the two meetings between these two last season, and only one was scored by one of the aforementioned attackers. It should be a fascinating game for the neutral.

Erling Haaland is in exceptional form, and he will be desperate to add to his nine goals in nine games across all competitions. Also, Viktor Gyokeres has three in the Premier League so far. They’ll be leading the line, having scored 88 goals between them last season - so they know how to find the net.

Both teams have scored in five of the last seven clashes between Arsenal and City, and we expect a similar outcome here. With home advantage, however, the Gunners should be able to outscore their opponents.

Arsenal vs Man City Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.666 on 1xBet

A man for the big occasion

Arsenal have proven to be a big threat from set pieces, and this will definitely be a key way to trouble the visitors. Declan Rice is a player to watch in this regard, whether he’s delivering the set pieces or positioning himself in the box. The England midfielder was a real thorn in City’s side last time out, getting two assists in the 5-1 thumping back in February.

Rice has two assists to his name this season, both from corners, and will be out to cause havoc again at the Emirates. He contributed 19 goals and assists across all competitions last season, including nine goals. This would be the perfect game to get off the mark for 2025/26.