Arsenal vs Leeds predictions: Gunners to humble Leeds

After Leeds’ victory over Everton in their opening Premier League game, Daniel Farke’s men travel to Arsenal in a contest they’ll view as a free hit.

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Best bets for Arsenal vs Leeds

Arsenal -1 (3-Way Handicap) at odds of 1.835 with 1xBet

Both Teams to Score (No) at odds of 1.754 with 1xBet

Under 2.5 Goals at odds of 2.375 with 1xBet

Mikel Arteta’s men will secure a comfortable 2-0 home win over Leeds.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Last season’s Premier League runners-up, Arsenal, will play against newly promoted Leeds United in their first home game of the 2025/26 campaign. Both teams go into the game having already secured three points.

Arsenal were not at their best in their 1-0 win against Manchester United last weekend. Mikel Arteta’s side scored an early goal and showed tremendous grit and defensive strength to keep the Red Devils at bay.

It was a rare game where the Gunners didn’t dominate possession, having enjoyed less than 39% of the ball at Old Trafford. They are likely to have significantly more possession this weekend against Leeds. So, they will need to create more scoring chances than the 1.05 xG they had last Sunday.

Leeds also won their first game, having enjoyed an impressive 1-0 home win over Everton on Monday night. Daniel Farke’s side were impressive in the first half but missed several good opportunities.

Everton played better for much of the second half. However, a debatable penalty decision went United’s way, and Lukas Nmecha scored to the excitement of the fans.

Leeds had an xG of 2.07 in this game but only managed three shots on target from their 21 goal attempts. They did restrict the Toffees to creating just 0.06 xG from open play, though, which will hugely encourage Farke.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Leeds

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya; Lewis-Skelly, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Zubimendi, Rice, Martinelli, Saka, Odegaard, Gyokeres

Leeds United expected lineup: Perri; Gudmundsson, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, James, Gnonto, Piroe

Backing the Gunners to win by two or more goals

Arsenal may have too much for Leeds United this weekend, although scoring may not come easily. There’s no value in backing Arsenal to win in the Match Odds market, but the 3-Way Handicap market indicates only a 57% chance of the Gunners winning by two or more goals.

Mikel Arteta’s side won by a two-goal margin against two of last season’s three newly promoted sides. They are expected to want to make a statement of intent.

Interestingly, Arsenal have only won six of their 19 home games last season by two goals or more. That’s why it might be smart to play it relatively safe by taking the -1 on the 3-Way Handicap.

Arsenal vs Leeds Bet 1: Arsenal -1 (3-Way Handicap) at odds of 1.835 with 1xBet

Leeds to be blunted by Arsenal’s immense backline

Arsenal’s highest-ever Premier League goal difference of over 62 goals was mostly because of their imperious backline. They kept 18 clean sheets last season, having averaged only 0.89 goals conceded per game.

Although Leeds defeated Everton on Monday night, there was a minor concern regarding the clinical nature of their forward line. As only three of their 21 goal attempts hit the target, the Whites will need to be much more accurate at the Emirates Stadium.

Their striker options currently seem weak for the Premier League level. Joel Piroe and Lukas Nmecha are the two main options for Daniel Farke, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin still getting up to full fitness.

Given Arsenal’s rock-solid defence and Leeds’ poor finishing against Everton, backing Both Teams to Score (No) is a good bet, with the expectation of an Arsenal clean sheet.

Arsenal vs Leeds Bet 2: Both Teams to Score (No) at odds of 1.754 with 1xBet

Arsenal are still a work in progress in the final third

Although Arsenal are likely to beat Leeds by a two-goal margin, this weekend’s game may not feature many goals. Leeds will naturally look to contain and frustrate the Gunners to keep the home support early on.

Arsenal managed just three attempts on target in their win at Old Trafford, creating only 0.29 xG from open play. New striker, Viktor Gyokeres, appeared somewhat disconnected from the rest of the team. It will naturally take him some time to build synergies with his teammates.

With Kai Havertz sustaining a new injury, Arsenal seem to have fewer attacking options from the bench. That’s why it might be worth backing the Under 2.5 goals price at a probability of only 41.67%. This could be the value pick of our trio of Arsenal vs Leeds predictions this weekend.