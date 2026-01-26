Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty predictions: Overcoming league struggles

Our betting expert expects Arsenal to bounce back strongly against Kairat Almaty and end their league phase on a high.

Best bets for Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Arsenal 5-0 Kairat Almaty

Arsenal 5-0 Kairat Almaty Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres x2, Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal enter this fixture following a disappointing home defeat to Man United in the Premier League on Sunday. This result marked the first time the club have lost at their home stadium across all competitions this season. It must be said that the team’s performance fell below the standard required for a title challenge.

Despite this setback, Mikel Arteta’s men remain at the top of the league standings, though their lead has been reduced to four points. Fortunately, the North Londoners can shift their focus to the Champions League, a competition in which they remain undefeated both at home and away.

With a perfect record of 21 points from seven matches, Arsenal have already qualified for the last 16 of the competition. In this final match of the league phase, the Gunners will compete with Bayern Munich for top spot.

Kairat Almaty currently occupy 36th place. They won the Kazakhstan Premier League by a margin of two points in October. However, they have since participated only in European fixtures and friendly matches to maintain fitness.

Consequently, their performances in this competition have been poor. They must travel to North London, where their fans will expect a strong response to their weekend defeat.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty

Arsenal expected lineup: Kepa, White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Eze, Havertz, Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres

Kairat Almaty expected lineup: Anarbekov, Tapalov, Martynovich, Sorokin, Machado Mata, Glazer, Kasabulat, Mrynskiy, Jorginho, Gromyko, Edmilson Santos

Home domination expected

The home side will be angry following their first defeat at the Emirates Stadium over the weekend. There’s no doubt that Arteta will expect stand-out performances from the team he puts out on Wednesday night. It’s a chance for players to raise their hands for the remainder of the season.

As a result, the Gunners could play strongly in this clash. It’s worth noting that the North Londoners were on a run of 12 games without a loss in all competitions before the weekend’s result. Additionally, they are still the only team to boast a 100% record in the UCL.

Meanwhile, Rafael Urazbakhtin’s men have yet to win a game in this competition, losing six of their seven fixtures. Their only point of the campaign came in a goalless draw with Pafos. However, after losing all three road matches in this competition and with their last win coming in mid-October across all competitions, Kairat are facing an extremely difficult challenge.

Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty Betting Tip 1: Handicap 0-2 - Arsenal to win with a -2 handicap at odds of 1.34 on 1xBet

Goals galore

Although Arsenal has faced criticism for a perceived lack of creativity in the final third, they have been prolific in the Champions League. They’ve scored 20 goals in seven games, tied with Bayern and PSG for the joint-most.. The Gunners currently average three goals per home game in this competition.

Arsenal have scored exactly three goals in each of their last four Champions League outings. Five of their seven games featured more than two goals on the day. Meanwhile, the visitors conceded 19 goals in their seven matches, which equates to an average of 2.71 goals per game.

This defensive vulnerability is further highlighted by the nine goals they allowed during their three away fixtures. Similar to Arsenal, five of Kairat's seven matches have featured in more than two goals.

Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty Betting Tip 2: Overs/ unders - over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.47 on 1xBet

An opportunity to shine

Since he scored a hat-trick in the North London derby, Eberechi Eze’s play time has been limited. Arteta has opted to play Martin Odegaard in the attacking midfield role instead of Eze, leaving the former Crystal Palace player on the bench.

However, with the club’s place in the next round of this competition already confirmed, the manager is sure to go with a completely different lineup. Eze is likely to feature in the starting 11, which is a chance for him to showcase his abilities once again.

He’s only started one of Arsenal’s last 10 games in all competitions, so he has a point to prove here on Wednesday. Given Odegaard’s inconsistent recent form, a strong performance could help Eze secure a more regular role during the final stage of the Premier League season.

It is anticipated that he will be heavily involved in scoring and creating opportunities for his teammates.

Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Eberechi Eze at odds of 1.73 on 1xBet

