AC Milan vs Napoli predictions: Backing the champions to deliver

Our betting expert expects a closely fought battle. However, Napoli’s recent record suggests they could leave Milan with a victory.

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Best bets for AC Milan vs Napoli

Double chance - Napoli/ Draw 1.37 on 1xBet

BTTS - Yes 1.84 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Christian Pulisic 3.60 on 1xBet

We expect a 2-1 win for Napoli.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

AC Milan were shocked on the opening day, having suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Cremonese. However, the Rossoneri have bounced back and won three straight Serie A matches without conceding. That was the first time they’ve done that since February 2023.

Although Massimiliano Allegri was under suspension against Udinese last weekend, his side cruised to a 3-0 victory. This victory placed Milan third in the standings, just three points behind the leaders and their next opponents, Napoli.

Since Antonio Conte took charge of Napoli, they have won the Scudetto again and he has made some incredible signings for the club. Additionally, it’s worth noting that he achieved this while transforming other rejected players into stars on his team.

Partenopei are in a good position because they’ve made another scintillating start to their title defence. They currently lead the pack by two points, with a 100% record after the first four games.

Conte’s men are on the longest current unbeaten league run across Europe’s top five leagues, after going 16 games without defeat, which is even more impressive. A win on Sunday night would put some distance between themselves and Milan.

Probable lineups for AC Milan vs Napoli

AC Milan expected lineup: Maignan, Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Estupinan, Pulisic, Giminez

Napoli expected lineup: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Juan Jesus, Spinazzola, Gilmour, Politano, Elmas, De Bruyne, McTominay, Hojlund

Exciting match for the visitors

Despite Milan’s excellent recovery from their Matchday 1 defeat, facing the champions will be a difficult task. All their victories have been against teams far below them on the table, which causes concerns about their form against more formidable opposition.

Milan have only won one of their matches against the seven teams that finished above them last term (five draws, eight losses). This is a major concern for Allegri going into this game. The short-term head-to-head history isn’t favourable as well.

Napoli beat Milan twice last season, including a 2-0 victory in the corresponding fixture. The visitors won three of their last four league visits to the San Siro (one loss). They’re likely to at least score on Sunday, considering their overall away form in Serie A

AC Milan vs Napoli Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Napoli/ Draw 1.37 on 1xBet

Defensive struggles

The most notable characteristic of both teams has been their defence. Having let in only one goal, only Roma have conceded fewer goals than Milan and Napoli, who have two and three, respectively, this season. Although the visitors have five other clubs with the same defensive record so far.

Both managers pride themselves on keeping things tight at the back. The hosts have kept four clean sheets in a row, and Napoli registered four clean sheets in their last five away games in the Serie A.

However, with seven and nine goals scored respectively in just four games, both sides are likely to score. Additionally, the visitors conceded two goals in two consecutive outings, including to newly-promoted Pisa just last week.

This could be an opportunity for the hosts, who’ve scored three goals in each of their previous two outings in all competitions. Furthermore, since Alessandro Buongiorno is unlikely to play, the visitors are likely to have some defensive problems.

AC Milan vs Napoli Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes 1.84 on 1xBet

Clinical Christian

Rafael Leao still hasn’t made a Serie A appearance for Milan this term, as he has sustained a calf injury. He is expected to return this weekend, but he won’t be fit enough to start. Christian Pulisic has stepped up and performed well in his absence.

The American forward has scored three times in his last two appearances and had one assist in the process. His three league goals account for 43% of Milan’s total goals in Serie A. Despite starting off the bench in the Coppa Italia match during the week, he came on and scored after just three minutes.

Pulisic will be the main goal threat for the hosts as he is such a prolific goalscorer. Therefore, he’ll likely score for Milan on Sunday.