Getty/GOAL
Overtake King Kenny! Andy Robertson fully deserving of ‘remarkable achievement’ as Tottenham’s former Liverpool star closes in on Scotland record held by Dalglish
Dalglish the only centurion for Scotland
Dalglish, who is fondly known as ‘King Kenny’, is the only Scot to have become a centurion. He reached triple figures before calling time on his iconic 15-year international playing career in 1986.
The bar that he set has not been reached in four decades since, but Robertson is well on his way to rewriting the history books. The 32-year-old full-back made his bow in 2014 and now fills the captain’s armband.
- Getty
History could be made before end of 2026
He guided his nation into the 2026 World Cup, where another disappointing group stage exit was endured. The experienced left-back has offered no indication that he is ready to rule himself out of contention for selection.
That means that he could set a new record, passing Dalglish on the way, before the end of the calendar year - with Scotland having six UEFA Nations League fixtures to take in across September, October and November. They are due to face Slovenia, Switzerland and North Macedonia.
If Robertson enjoys a bright start to his spell at Spurs, having brought a nine-year stint at Liverpool to a close, then he should figure prominently under a new national team boss - with a successor to the departed Steve Clarke being sought.
Model professional Robertson deserving of honour
Asked about Robertson’s bid to break new ground, ex-Scotland international centre-half Hendry - speaking in association with Mr Luck - told GOAL: “Remarkable really. But I think when you listen to everybody around about Andy Robertson, he’s the consummate professional.
“I've bled so many times for all the clubs that I've played for and everything else and ended up in the Premiership team of the year, I think twice. I think it was 94-95 and 96-97. And when your peers are choosing you and selecting you over and above somebody else, that means more to you than anything.
“But the fact that Andy's five caps away from King Kenny and Kenny was my idol - I played for him when he was manager at Blackburn, he was my idol there. And he's still my idol, Kenny.
“But if Andy was to overtake that, it would be a remarkable achievement because he's had an absolutely glittering career. He really has. And he'll still fancy himself. I think any player with that hall of achievements, honours behind them is, even if they’re half fit, they’d get a start for Scotland because that’s where we are at the minute.”
- Getty
Robertson at Spurs after trophy-laden spell with Liverpool
Robertson won nine trophies during his time at Liverpool - with that impressive haul including two Premier League titles and a Champions League crown. He is now hoping to get Tottenham back on track following an alarming fall from grace for north London heavyweights.
Spurs have at least six fixtures to take in - across top-flight and Carabao Cup competition - before the first international break of 2026-27 is reached. Dalglish will be among those keeping a close eye on how everybody - including his fellow Scots - fare in the upcoming campaign.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting