Overtake King Kenny! Andy Robertson fully deserving of ‘remarkable achievement’ as Tottenham’s former Liverpool star closes in on Scotland record held by Dalglish

Asked about Robertson’s bid to break new ground, ex-Scotland international centre-half Hendry - speaking in association with Mr Luck - told GOAL: “Remarkable really. But I think when you listen to everybody around about Andy Robertson, he’s the consummate professional.

“I've bled so many times for all the clubs that I've played for and everything else and ended up in the Premiership team of the year, I think twice. I think it was 94-95 and 96-97. And when your peers are choosing you and selecting you over and above somebody else, that means more to you than anything.

“But the fact that Andy's five caps away from King Kenny and Kenny was my idol - I played for him when he was manager at Blackburn, he was my idol there. And he's still my idol, Kenny.

“But if Andy was to overtake that, it would be a remarkable achievement because he's had an absolutely glittering career. He really has. And he'll still fancy himself. I think any player with that hall of achievements, honours behind them is, even if they’re half fit, they’d get a start for Scotland because that’s where we are at the minute.”