Hull City Overview

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Premier League trophy Arsenal Manchester City United

EPL fixtures 26-27: Opened weekend, final day & derby dates

The Premier League fixture list for 2026-27 has been released. Arsenal will be looking to defend their title, while the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United have sights locked on the ultimate prize. Coventry are back in the big time after a 25-year absence, while several managerial changes mean that new eras are being ushered in across the division. Here, GOAL picks out the most notable matches from what promises to be another thrilling top-flight campaign.

Premier LeagueArsenal
Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Explained: Premier League rule changes for 2026-27

The Premier League has announced a comprehensive suite of mandatory law changes and officiating guidelines ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Developed in tandem with PGMOL and informed by an extensive annual football survey, the updates heavily target time-wasting tactics while refining the threshold for video assistant referee interventions.

Premier LeagueArsenal
Southampton spygate 2026

Southampton appeal rejected as Middlesbrough reach play-off final

Southampton have lost their appeal against expulsion from the Championship play-off final following the recent spying scandal. An EFL arbitration panel upheld the initial decision to remove the club from the play-offs, meaning Middlesbrough will now replace them to face Hull City at Wembley this Saturday, with a lucrative spot in the Premier League at stake.

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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
9Everton crestEverton00000000
10Fulham crestFulham00000000
11Hull City crestHull City00000000
12Ipswich Town crestIpswich Town00000000
13Leeds United crestLeeds United00000000
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