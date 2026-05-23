Oli McBurnie sends Hull City back to the Premier League! Late goal seals narrow win in Championship play-off final as Sergej Jakirovic's team overcome Middlesbrough

Scottish striker McBurnie was the hero for Sergej Jakirovic's side, netting the decisive goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time. The 29-year-old was in the right place at the right time to pounce when Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn unfortunately spilled a late cross directly into his path.

The scenes that followed were pure bedlam as McBurnie removed his shirt in celebration before being mobbed by his teammates. It was a cruel blow for Middlesbrough, who had competed admirably throughout a cagey affair but were ultimately undone by a solitary lapse in concentration at the death.