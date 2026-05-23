AFP
Oli McBurnie sends Hull City back to the Premier League! Late goal seals narrow win in Championship play-off final as Sergej Jakirovic's team overcome Middlesbrough
McBurnie creates Wembley history
Scottish striker McBurnie was the hero for Sergej Jakirovic's side, netting the decisive goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time. The 29-year-old was in the right place at the right time to pounce when Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn unfortunately spilled a late cross directly into his path.
The scenes that followed were pure bedlam as McBurnie removed his shirt in celebration before being mobbed by his teammates. It was a cruel blow for Middlesbrough, who had competed admirably throughout a cagey affair but were ultimately undone by a solitary lapse in concentration at the death.
- AFP
Hull overcome Spygate controversy
The victory provides a definitive end to one of the most chaotic build-ups in play-off history. The final was overshadowed by the 'Spygate' scandal, which saw Southampton expelled from the competition despite winning their semi-final. The EFL took the unprecedented step of removing the Saints after it was discovered they had illegally spied on opponent training sessions.
Middlesbrough were drafted in as replacements just days before the final, creating a unique preparation challenge for Hull. Despite the uncertainty, the Tigers remained focused, with owner Acun Ilicali having expressed his frustration before kick-off regarding the legal complexities surrounding the fixture. Ultimately, the performance on the pitch ensured no legal action would be necessary.
Stats favour the Tigers' resilience
Hull City's path to the Premier League has been built on defensive solidity. They reached the top flight without conceding a single goal across both legs of the semi-finals and the Wembley showpiece. Furthermore, they become the first team since Cardiff City in 2010 to earn promotion after finishing the regular season in sixth place.
Jakirovic's tactical approach was validated by the result, even if they ceded control of the ball for long periods. Speaking after the final whistle, the match-winner reflected on the nature of the win. "For the first time ever, I think I'm speechless. It has been a long hard season and I think that games sums up. I don't think we've won a game when having more possession. I just felt like today it was written for me," McBurnie said.
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Premier League preparations begin
The win sees Hull join Coventry City and Ipswich Town in the Premier League for the 2026-27 campaign. The financial windfall, estimated to be worth at least £200 million, will transform the club's outlook as they return to the elite level for the first time in nine years. For Middlesbrough, the defeat marks a second consecutive heartbreak following their initial semi-final exit.