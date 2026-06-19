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Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Opening weekend schedule, final day matches & derby dates
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Premier League 2026-27: Opening weekend fixtures
Hope springs eternal before any ball is kicked in anger, with clean slates being presented across the board. Nervousness and excitement runs high among loyal fan bases, with the same emotions being experienced by those charged with the task of stepping onto the field - be those battle-hardened squads full of Premier League pedigree or familiar faces returning to the big time as top-flight new boys.
Coventry face a baptism of fire, as they get the new season up and running away at Emirates Stadium, while Hull City are also thrown in at the deep end as they play host to Manchester United. Liverpool’s trip to St James’ Park is another eye-catching encounter in the opening round of matches
Date
Kick-off time (GMT)
Fixture
21/08/2026
20:00
Arsenal v Coventry City
22/08/2026
12:30
Hull City v Manchester United
22/08/2026
15:00
Everton v Crystal Palace
22/08/2026
15:00
Ipswich Town v Sunderland
22/08/2026
15:00
Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
22/08/2026
17:30
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
23/08/2026
14:00
Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa
23/08/2026
14:00
Manchester City v Bournemouth
23/08/2026
16:30
Newcastle United v Liverpool
24/08/2026
20:00
Fulham v Chelsea
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Premier League 2026-27: Derby dates
From north London to the North East, geographical rivalries and historic feuds generate global interest and local passion across every Premier League campaign. The English capital, Merseyside, Manchester, opposing sides of the Tyne-Wear divide and the West Midlands will take centre stage at regular intervals during the 2026-27 season.
West London neighbours Chelsea and Fulham meet on the first Monday Night Football, while United entertain City in September, Liverpool go to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in November and Newcastle play host to Sunderland in early December - on the same weekend that Tottenham tackle Arsenal.
Date
Kick-off time (GMT)
Fixture
24/08/2026
20:00
Fulham v Chelsea
12/09/2026
15:00
Manchester United v Manchester City
17/10/2026
15:00
Brighton and Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
28/11/2026
15:00
Everton v Liverpool
05/12/2026
15:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
05/12/2026
15:00
Newcastle United v Sunderland
12/12/2026
15:00
Coventry City v Aston Villa
30/01/2027
15:00
Liverpool v Everton
20/03/2027
15:00
Manchester City v Manchester United
10/04/2027
15:00
Chelsea v Fulham
24/04/2027
15:00
Aston Villa v Coventry City
01/05/2027
15:00
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
01/05/2027
15:00
Sunderland v Newcastle United
15/05/2027
15:00
Crystal Palace v Brighton and Hove Albion
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Premier League 2026-27: Final day fixtures
It is rare for a Premier League season to reach the final day without something riding on the last 90 minutes of action. Be that title races, relegation battles of fights for Europe, there is usually plenty to play for as the curtain comes down on any given campaign.
Coventry, Hull City and Ipswich will all be at home as 2026-27 comes to a close in late May, while Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea could have cause for celebration in front of their own supporters.
Date
Kick-off time (GMT)
Fixture
30/05/2027
16:00
Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion
30/05/2027
16:00
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
30/05/2027
16:00
Chelsea v Brentford
30/05/2027
16:00
Coventry City v Nottingham Forest
30/05/2027
16:00
Crystal Palace v Leeds United
30/05/2027
16:00
Hull City v Newcastle United
30/05/2027
16:00
Ipswich Town v Everton
30/05/2027
16:00
Liverpool v Bournemouth
30/05/2027
16:00
Manchester United v Fulham
30/05/2027
16:00
Sunderland v Manchester City
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Premier League 2026-27: Who will be crowned champions?
Arsenal brought their 22-year wait for title glory to a close in 2025-26, with Mikel Arteta’s side finally getting over that line following a run of three consecutive runners-up finishes. The Gunners are confident that they will be there or thereabouts again when major honours are handed out.
Manchester City have seen Pep Guardiola bring a decade-long spell in their dugout to a close, with Enzo Maresca expected to be charged with the unenviable task of succeeding an all-time great. The Italian will be eager to make a positive first impression.
Over at Old Trafford, Michael Carrick has been handed a permanent contract and is considered to have Manchester United - after returning them to the Champions League - ready to stake a serious claim to a first top-flight crown since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.
Liverpool tumbled off the loftiest of perches last season, costing Arne Slot his job, and will be looking for Andoni Iraola - following his impressive work at Bournemouth - to fire them back up the standings as big-money signings deliver on their potential and price tags.
Chelsea, with Xabi Alonso at the helm, have no European distractions to contend with - which could work in their favour - while Aston Villa are looking to build on their Europa League triumph which ended a 30-year barren run on the trophy front.
Tottenham, having been dragged into relegation battles across the last two campaigns, need to prove that they remain part of the fabled ‘Big Six’, while Frank Lampard has a big job on his hands at Coventry alongside fellow newly-promoted sides Hull City and Ipswich.