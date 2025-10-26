How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and El Clasico start time

Real Madrid will be out to end their El Clásico drought when they welcome Barcelona to the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend, seeking their first win over their fierce rivals since April 2024.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date Sunday, October 26, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:15 pm BST / 11:15 am ET / 4:15 pm CET Venue Estadio Santiago Bernabeu Location Madrid, Spain

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm BST / 11:15 am ET / 8:15 am PT / 4:15 pm CET on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online in the US - TV channels & live streams

There's far more than pride at stake this time, Los Blancos sit atop La Liga with a slender two-point advantage over Barca, meaning a victory for the visitors could flip the table and see Hansi Flick's men leapfrog their eternal adversaries.

Xabi Alonso's side come into the clash riding a wave of confidence after edging past Juventus on Wednesday to maintain their perfect Champions League record. Jude Bellingham bagged the decisive goal, his first since returning from shoulder surgery, extending Real's winning streak to four across all competitions and keeping them unbeaten since that shock derby defeat to Atletico Madrid last month.

As for Barcelona, they arrive in Madrid with their tails up after dismantling ten-man Olympiacos 6-1 in midweek. Marcus Rashford netted twice, Lamine Yamal coolly converted from the spot, and Fermin Lopez completed a stunning hat-trick to keep the Catalans' spirits sky-high.

Having swept all four Clásico encounters last season, Barça will be determined to keep that dominance alive, but they know the Bernabéu will be a cauldron on Sunday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid and Barcelona.

READ MORE: Real Madrid vs Barcelona Preview: Team news, tickets, live stream, odds and more

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN2, DirecTV Stream, Sling, ESPN Deportesand ESPN Select.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch and live stream Real Madrid vs Barcelona worldwide

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 1 Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN SPORTS 2 Canada TSN+, Amazon Prime Video, TSN3 India FanCode Spain Movistar+, DAZN La Liga, DAZN LaLiga 2, La Liga TV, Bar HD Netherlands Ziggo Sport Denmark TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X South Africa StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga game between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be televised live on Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports Player, with streaming options available on AmazonPrime Video.

In Canada, TSN3 and TSN+ will show the game, while FanCode holds the broadcasting rights to every La Liga game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Highlights, live updates and scores from the La Liga matchup between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channels once the dust settles.

Useful links