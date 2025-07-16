EA Sports FC 26: Release date, price, consoles, pre-order details, trailer, cover & all you need to know

Are you excited about the newest instalment of the EA Sports FC series? Here's everything you need to know.

EA Sports FC 26 is coming to screens in late 2025 and fans are already getting excited about what might be in store when the new game drops. The 33rd edition of EA Sports' popular football simulation series, it is the third instalment of the EA Sports FC series (following on from the FIFA series).

Every year, gamers - including the players themselves - beg developers for new features, Icons or gameplay updates and EA Sports FC 26 is no different. So, what can we expect to see in newest version of the game in 2025?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about FC 26, including release date, pricing, cover stars and more.

What is the release date for EA Sports FC 26?

EA Sports traditionally launches FC games on the last Friday of September and, if they follow that again this year, FC 26 will be officially available to play worldwide on September 26, 2025.

While the worldwide release is usually the last weekend in September, early access offers are normally available, allowing those who pre-order to play the game a week in advance.

Confirmation of the release date is expected on July 16.

How much will EA Sports FC 26 cost?

It is not clear yet how much the game will cost, but it is not likely to vary much from the price of last year's game, which was £59.99 in the United Kingdom and $69.99 in the United States. The Ultimate Edition of the game was priced at £89.99 and $99.99.

Who is the EA Sports FC 26 cover star?

EA Sports/GOAL composite

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala are the cover stars of the standard edition of FC 26, with the duo sharing the spotlight on the front of the game worldwide. Bellingham had the sole billing on FC 25, but has had to make room for his German rival this time round.

Meanwhile, the Ultimate Edition cover will feature none other than Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a clever recreation of a classic photo from the Swedish icon's time as a teenager at Malmo. He is sat on his bed, reading a magazine with Ronaldo Nazario on the front cover, surrounded by trinkets from his playing days, including a Paris Saint-Germain jersey, medals and the screen of Ultimate Team is subtly visible on the desktop computer.

EA Sports FC 26 trailer

The official reveal trailer is set for launch on July 16 - watch it above!

Which consoles will EA Sports FC 26 be available on?

We can expect to see EA Sports FC 26 available to play on the usual console platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Related links