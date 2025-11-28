World Cup 2026: Groups, fixtures, results, knockout stage, TV channels & everything you need to know

The 23rd edition of the World Cup is coming to North America in 2026, with 48 teams from around the globe battling it out for the right to be crowned undisputed champions.

United States, Canada and Mexico play hosts as the best players from across the planet prepare to showcase their skills, with icons such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland expected to be among their number. The group-stage draw is set to take place on December 5, 2025, and excitement is certainly mounting.

Here, GOAL has absolutely everything you need to know about World Cup 2026, including group standings, fixtures, results and more.