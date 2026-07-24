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Arsenal set to table £70m Bruno Guimaraes transfer offer despite Newcastle's hard stance
Arsenal make their move
Arsenal are preparing to submit a £70 million bid for Guimaraes as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his midfield this summer, according to The Sun. The Gunners have identified the Brazil international as their priority target, but Newcastle remain determined to keep hold of their skipper despite growing interest. The move would represent Arsenal's biggest statement of the window as they attempt to prise one of the Premier League's leading midfielders away from St James' Park.
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Guimaraes wants Emirates switch
Arsenal are ready to test Newcastle's resolve after earlier discussions through intermediaries indicated they were prepared to offer around £60m. The Gunners have now increased that figure, while Guimaraes has informed Newcastle of his desire to move to the Emirates. With the player's position now clear, talks are expected to accelerate this week as Arsenal push to complete one of the summer's biggest transfers.
Busy plans beyond midfield
Although Arsenal have made a relatively slow start to the transfer window, they have completed a £34m deal for Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis. Piero Hincapie has also joined permanently for £34m following his loan spell from Bayer Leverkusen, while goalkeeper Illan Meslier has arrived on a free transfer. The Gunners, however, missed out on Morgan Rogers after Chelsea completed a £117m deal for the England international despite Arteta's long-standing admiration for the forward.
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More business to come
The Sun also claims that Arsenal are still aiming to recruit a defender, midfielder and forward before the transfer window closes. Ezri Konsa is among the defensive targets after William Saliba suffered a back injury that is expected to keep him out for several months, while free agent John Stones is also being considered. Further forward, Julian Alvarez remains admired despite Atletico Madrid insisting he is not for sale, and Bradley Barcola is another option, although Liverpool are currently favourites to sign the Paris Saint-Germain winger.
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