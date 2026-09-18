Uefa and Concacaf demand $2.1bn from Fifa reserves! Gianni Infantino urged to give every member association at least $10m

According to the correspondence, "Fifa is on course to close 2023-26 with reserves of approximately $6bn (£4.5bn)" which is "considerably more than is required" through to the 2030 men's World Cup.

The letter argues that this "one-off release of reserves" should be made available to all 211 member associations during the 2027-30 cycle, specifically to be used "for investment in infrastructure and football development."

This move would cost Fifa approximately $2.11bn, a figure the confederations believe is well within the organization's means given its current financial trajectory.