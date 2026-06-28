Ange Postecoglou’s next job? Ex-Tottenham & Nottingham Forest coach in the frame to succeed Steve Clarke as Scotland seek new boss after early World Cup exit

In the wake of Clarke's resignation, former Celtic, Tottenham, and Nottingham Forest manager Postecoglou has emerged as a high-profile candidate to take the reins. Per talkSPORT bet, the Australian, who has most recently been working in a high-level analytical capacity as a UEFA Technical Observer, is the frontrunner to be appointed Scotland's next manager.

While Postecoglou is in the frame, he faces stiff competition for the vacancy. Everton boss David Moyes is also heavily linked with the post, alongside Steven Naismith and former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson. The Scottish FA is reportedly keeping its options open and will not rush into an appointment before the Nations League begins in September.