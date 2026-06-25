VIDEO: José Mourinho exclusive on Real Madrid return, Lionel Messi, England's World Cup dream & more in the Beast Mode On Podcast
New Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho joins Adebayo Akinfenwa on the Beast Mode On Podcast as he exclusively discusses his sensational return to the Liga giants, the World Cup and whether England can finally end 60 years of hurt, and some of the joyous, and panful, experiences he's had in management to date. Mourinho also chats openly about his time at Tottenham, and the controversial nature of his sacking just days before the League Cup final, among many other intriguing topics in a must-see episode of the award-winning podcast.
José Mourinho spoke to Beast Mode On Podcast as part of his partnership with Coca-Cola, whose Jose vs Mourinho project sees two AI versions of the iconic coach go head-to-head discussing World Cup topics daily throughout the finals.
Click the play button above to watch the full episode ⬆️
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