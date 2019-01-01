Xavier urges AFC Leopards defenders to be firm against Gor Mahia in the derby

Ingwe have conceded four more goals than they have scored in the current Kenyan Premier League season

Former AFC midfielder Francis Xavier has pointed out defense as an area of concern ahead of the Mashemeji Derby against on Sunday.

Xavier has urged the club’s defenders to employ extra caution when they will be facing their Kenyan Premier League ( ) arch-rivals Gor Mahia as they look to end their recent poor run in the derby.

Ingwe have conceded 34 goals so far and have scored 30 and that shows where Xavier’s fear stems from. Against Gor Mahia, they have let in six goals and scored just one in the last three matches.

“I hope that the AFC Leopards defense stay tight during the derby. It is that back line that has always let in goals but this time around I hope they understand the importance of the derby and remain firm in the 90 minutes,” Xavier told Goal.

The retired footballer, who quit AFC Leopards in 2011 after almost 11 years of services, also described how seriously they took the derby then and how fans added the much-needed fanfare.

“During our time we usually used to fight hard given the pressure we felt from the fans. The players did not take that pressure as anything bad but we always saw it as a source of motivation,” the former Team Manager added.

“The derby was hyped well before the actual day and the priority was always to win it and its bragging rights. With the right preparation and order, AFC Leopards can win the match on Sunday.”

Going into the Sunday match both K’Ogalo and Ingwe lost their last respective matches. Gor Mahia fell in the hands of and AFC Leopards were defeated by . The two lost with a similar margin of 1-0.