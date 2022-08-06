African clubs will learn their fates in the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup as teams commence their journey towards continental glory.
Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club stunned Al Ahly to win the Champions League diadem, whereas RS Berkane claimed the Confederation Cup for the second time following a 5-4 penalty triumph over Orlando Pirates.
However, both teams may not have an easy run at glory this time around, with the likes of Club Africain, USM Alger, CS Sfaxien and Remo Stars set to challenge.
With clubs and supporters eagerly anticipating the 2022-23 campaign, GOAL brings you all you need to know about Caf Interclub competitions draw.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE DRAW?
|Event
|Date
|Venue
|Caf Inter Club competitions draw
|Monday, August 8
|CAF Headquarters, Cairo
The draw for the 2022-23 Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup draw preliminary round takes place at 14:00 WAT (13:00 GMT / 15:00 CET) on Monday, August 8. The ceremony will be held at the Confederation of African Football Headquaters in Cairo.
WHICH TEAMS ARE IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW?
|Wydad Casablanca
|Mamelodi Sundowns
|Al Ahly SC
|Red Arrows
|Raja Casablanca
|Cape Town City
|Al-Ittihad Club (Tripoli)
|Coton Sport FC
|Zamalek SC
|TP Mazembe
|Horoya
|Casa Sports
|Pyramids
|AS Vita Club
|SOA Renaissante
|ASEC Mimosas
|CR Belouizdad
|Primeiro de Agosto
|Simba
|AS Otoho
|JS Kabylie
|Petro de Luanda
|Young Africans
|Gaborone United S.C.
|US Monastirienne
|Al Hilal
|Plateau United
|FC Platinum
|Esperance
|Al-Merrikh SC
|Rivers United
|Tusker
|Royal Leopards
|Djoliba AC
|Rail Club du Kadiogo
|ASN Nigelec
|Asante Kotoko
|APR
|Vipers
|FC Nouadhibou
|Coton FC
|Black Bulls
|ASKO Kara
|Saint George
|AS Stade Mandji
|Flambeau du Centre
|Arta/Solar7
|Deportivo Mongomo
|Hawks
|Watanga
|Nyasa Big Bullets
|KMKM
|Horseed
WHICH TEAMS ARE IN THE CAF CONFEDERATION CUP DRAW?
|RS Berkane
|FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo
|DC Motema Pembe
|Sagrada Esperana
|AS FAR
|Al Akdar
|Hilal Alsahil
|GD Interclube
|Al Ahly
|Milo FC
|Azam
|Zesco United
|Future
|Mbabane Highlanders
|Hearts of Oak
|AS Mangasport
|JS Saoura
|LISR
|Club Africain
|Royal AM
|USM Alger
|CS Sfaxien
|Stellenbosch
Schedule for the 2022–23 CAF Champions League
|Phase
|Round
|Draw Date
|Leg 1
|Leg 2
|Qualification
|First Round
Second Round
|August 8
|9–11 September 2022
7–9 October 2022
|16–18 September 2022
14–16 October 2022
|Group Stage
|Match Day 1
Match Day 2
Match Day 3
Match Day 4
Match Day 5
Match Day 6
|TBD 2022
|10–11 February 2023
17–18 February 2023
24–25 February 2023
7–8 March 2023
17–18 March 2023
31 March – 1 April 2023
|Quarter-final
|TBD 2023
|21–22 April 2023
|28–29 April 2023
|Semi-final
|TBD 2023
|12–13 May 2023
|19–20 May 2023
|Final
|TBD 2023
|11 June 2023
Schedule for the 2022–23 CAF Confederation Cup
|Phase
|Round
|Draw Date
|Leg 1
|Leg 2
|Qualification
|First Round
Second Round
Play-off round
|August 8
|9–11 September 2022
7–9 October 2022
2 November 2022
|16–18 September 2022
14–16 October 2022
9 November 2022
|Group Stage
|Match Day 1
Match Day 2
Match Day 3
Match Day 4
Match Day 5
Match Day 6
|TBD 2022
|12 February 2023
19 February 2023
26 February 2023
7–8 March 2023
19 March 2023
2 April 2023
|Quarter-final
|TBD 2023
|23 April 2023
|30 April 2023
|Semi-final
|TBD 2023
|14 May 2023
|21 May 2023
|Final
|TBD 2023
|June 2023
CAN I WATCH CAF INTERCLUB DRAW?
CAF will also be providing live coverage of their event through an online stream at Cafonline.com.
ANYTHING ELSE I SHOULD KNOW?
GOAL will be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of many of the showdowns.