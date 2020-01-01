Western Stima secure partners ahead of 2020/21 KPL campaign

The Nyanza region-based charges are also rebuilding following the exit of several top players

chairman Laban Jobita has revealed the team has secured partners ahead of the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ) campaign.

The Kisumu-based side lost their main sponsor, the Kenyan Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) a couple of months ago.

The administrator has been trying frantically to secure sponsorship for the new season and it seems his efforts are paying dividends.

"It is true we have managed to get some partners from the Kisii region for the new campaign," Jobita told Goal.

"As I had earlier revealed, we are aiming at working with anyone who is ready to see this great club doing well. We welcome them aboard because by doing that we will have enough funds to enable the team to perform well in the 2020/21 campaign.

"We need Ksh 40 million for the whole campaign and it is the reason why we are still knocking doors."

Jobita has further insisted the team will not change the name as some reports in the media indicate.

"We will still retain our name, Western Stima, we have not had a good reason for changing it, but we are open," he continued.

"If the partners want us to play our home matches at a different venue within the Nyanza region, we have no problem. Our main aim is to ensure the team gets enough support and performs well."

Stima have lost many key players to rivals Wazito FC and . Among those who have left the team is teenage sensation Benson Omalla, Fidel Origa, Maurice Ojwang' Steven Odhiambo, Kelvin Wesonga, Kennedy Owino, and Samuel Njau, among others.

"I am a proud chairman because it shows we have good players, their quality is so good that they can play for the big teams," Jobita said in an initial interview with Goal.

"Season in, season out, we have been nurturing players and they end up leaving us; it has become a norm and we are not worried. We have many talented players here and we will continue developing them. I wish all those who have left the best.

"I am not worried about the exodus, we will get better players before the new season begins; Western Stima will continue existing."