Wazito FC appoint Hall and Ouna to head the team

The two coaches have been given the mandate to help the team turn their fortune around until the end of the top-tier's first half.

Kenyan Premier League side Wazito FC have appointed Stewart Hall as their new head coach on an interim basis effective immediately.

The position fell vacant after the sacking of Melis Medo who had been appointed merely a month ago. The promoted side have confirmed the development through their official portal.

Frank Ouna will serve as the assistant coach, a position that has been vacant for quite some time following the exit of Hamisi Mohamed.

"We wish to confirm that Stewart Hall and Frank Ouna have joined the club’s technical bench on an interim basis," read a statement on Wazito's website.

"The two commence duty with immediate effect and will be charged with guiding the team in the remaining matches of the first leg after which they will aid in setting up our new-look technical bench and will also play a role in restructuring the playing unit."

Hall had initially coached 2009 league champions as well as the 13-time champions AFC .

For Ouna, this is a comeback to a club he left a year ago for , with the former firing him after one season after failing to hit the set target.

Club's CEO Dennis Gicheru believes the duo will help the club reach greater heights in the top tier.

"The two are good coaches. Hall is experienced and has been very successful in clubs that he has coached," Gacheru said.

"Ouna understands our traditions and I believe the two will work well together. They have joined us on a consultancy basis until the end of the first leg and they will play a crucial role in helping us set up our technical bench and also have a competitive playing unit in place, we will give them all the necessary support,” he concluded.

Wazito are currently 13th on the log after accumulating a total of 10 points from as many matches.