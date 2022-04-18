Gianluigi Donnarumma collected a bizarre yellow card in his latest outing for Paris Saint-Germain, with the Italian goalkeeper indulging in some strange time-wasting antics towards the end of a Classique clash with Marseille.

The Ligue 1 table-toppers were looking to defend a narrow 2-1 lead heading into the closing stages of an eventful encounter at Parc des Princes that had seen Neymar and Kylian Mbappe net either side of a leveller from Duje Caleta-Car.

Donnarumma, who had been at fault for Marseille’s goal, decided to take matters into his own hands in stoppage-time when he raced out of his area, kicked the ball against the advertising hoardings and then tried to dribble away with it down the touchline.

Watch Donnarumma get bizarre yellow card

Gianluigi Donnarumma écervelé ne sait pas quoi faire d’un ballon #PSGOM pic.twitter.com/VXDmDiDveI — jbbbb7 ☨ (@jbbbb_7) April 17, 2022

Watch Donnarumma mistake for PSG against Marseille

Prior to picking up a caution late on, Donnarumma had fluffed his lines when trying to help PSG defend an early lead given to them by Brazilian superstar Neymar.

The Euro 2020-winning goalkeeper attempted to come and collect a corner on the half-hour mark, but flapped at the ball and eventually saw it bundled into the net by Caleta-Car after an almighty scramble.

What a howler! 😖



Gianluigi Donnarumma makes a complete mess of it coming for the ball, it spills out and Duje Ćaleta-Car helps himself to a goal 🤗



Marseille level! 👊 pic.twitter.com/BtrsSZdPqF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 17, 2022

Mbappe ultimately had the final say in a keenly-fought contest as, after a lengthy stoppage for a VAR check, he converted a penalty deep into first-half stoppage-time.

PSG are now 15 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table with only six games left to take in, meaning that they are fast closing in on another coronation as champions of France.

