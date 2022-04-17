Watch: Neymar's angry reaction as PSG star booked for challenge on Guendouzi

Neymar was left furious after the Paris Saint-Germain star was booked for a challenge on Matteo Guendouzi.

The incident occurred in the second half of PSG's eventual 2-1 win over Marseille, which saw them further their lead atop Ligue 1.

After the referee deemed he fouled Guendouzi, Neymar, who scored one of PSG's two goals, was left visibly irritated while suggesting the former Arsenal midfielder went down too easily.

Watch: Neymar left furious after receiving card

Neymar enraged 🤬



Mattéo Guendouzi goes down easily from a challenge from the Brazilian, a yellow card and a swarm of angry players follow after 😤



It's heating up! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l8VjOJnpTT — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 17, 2022

