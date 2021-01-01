Waithera, Nshimirimana: Sofapaka sign midfielder and defender from Wazito and Buildcon respectively

Batoto ba Mungu have recently released nine players who they deemed surplus to requirements

Sofapaka FC have completed the signing of former Wazito FC midfielder Joseph Waithera and Burundi defender David Nshimirimana.

The two have been added to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side's squad to strengthen the team and they stand a chance of pushing for the league title. The 2009 champions have confirmed the arrival of the duo in the ongoing transfer window.

"We have signed two important players who will add quality to the team and help us achieve our targets," club president Elly Kalekwa told Goal on Thursday.

"Former Wazito forward Waithera has joined us as well as central defender Nshimirimana. Both are coming in on a two-year contract and I believe we will have a more competitive squad."

Waithera is delighted to have joined Batoto ba Mungu and believes he will help them get better results in the top-tier.

"It is a new team, with clear targets and I am happy to be part of it," the creative midfielder said after sealing the deal.

"I promise to work harder and help Sofapaka challenge for the league title as well as other competitions the team will be taking part in."

Waithera was part of the Wazito team that gained promotion to the top-tier in the 2017/18 season.

He comes alongside Nshimirimana who came in from Zambian outfit Buildcon, a team he joined from Mukura Victory Sports. He has also played for Vital'O and Flambeau de l'Est.

Sofapaka are doing their best to bring in players to fill the gap left by the players who were let go.

Batoto ba Mungu released nine players who were deemed surplus to requirements.

According to a list of axed players obtained by Goal, players who were released are Promise Chinoso, former KCB defender Jacobs Faina, defender Bryson Juma, who was signed in November from second-tier Soy United, midfielders David Simiyu and Collins Wakhungu, goalkeeper Isaiah Wakasala, captain Eli Asieche, Ghanaian striker Jedinak Nana and another Nigerian striker Michael Karamor.

Sofapaka have not started the season as anticipated as they have struggled to win matches and are currently in eighth position on the 18-team league table with 10 points from eight matches.