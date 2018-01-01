Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo welcomes a point against Mathare United

The Soldiers have so far managed four points from the first three games

Ulinzi Stars head coach Dunstan Nyaudo says the match against Mathare United was a real test for his team.

The teams settled for a barren draw on Saturday at Kasarani but Nyaudo welcomed the point picked on the road.

"Th was the first real test for Ulinzi Stars this season; in the opening two matches, we played teams that finished below us.

“As much as I respect the two sides we played earlier, this is the first real test we had and I am happy with the draw because apart from the fact we were playing away, it is not easy playing a team coming to the game with good form like Mathare.

“We missed a couple of chances, but I can’t opt for criticizing the players; the best part is that we are creating the chances, and we will work on the finishing. In the next game, I hope we will do better in the attack.

“We have another match against Sofapaka on 29th so we will not fully break for Christmas. We will continue training and sharpening the team."

Article continues below

The Soldiers have so far managed four points from the first three games.