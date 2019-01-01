Tom Juma: AFC Leopards will not underrate Bongoma Super Stars in FKF Shield Cup

Saturday will see Bidco United host Dero in Thika while KCB will be up against Vihiga Sportiff in Machakos

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma says there is no room for complacency ahead of their tie against Bungoma Super Stars on Sunday.

The two teams will face off in the FKF round of 16, with the winner progressing to the quarterfinals. Despite coming into the match as clear favorites, Juma says his team cannot afford to be complacent.

"We have seen surprises in the competition before, and remember this is the team that eliminated in the previous round. So there is nothing like coming into the match as favorites, a knockout competition has no minnows."

The former international is, however, hopeful of getting a win that will take his team to the next round.

"We have trained very well for this match and I am confident that we will grind out a good result if we play well from the start. The main thing is sticking to our game plan, and take our chances and ensure that we defend well."

The winner of the competition will earn a ticket to represent in the Caf Confederation Cup next year.

Full fixtures; Saturday, March 30, 2019; Mwatate United vs Congo Boys (Wundanyi Stadium, 3 pm), SS Assad vs Naivas (Ukunda Show Grounds, 3 pm), Bidco United vs Dero FC (Thika Stadium, 3 pm) and vs Vihiga Sportiff (Machakos Stadium, 3 pm).

Article continues below

Sunday, March 31, 2019; vs Wazito (Moi Stadium Kisumu, 4 pm) and AFC Leopards vs Bungoma Superstars (Bukhungu Stadium, 4 pm).

Monday April 1, 2019; vs Muranga Seal (MISC Kasarani, 4 pm).

Wednesday, April 10, 2019; vs (Mbaraki Sports Club, 4 pm).