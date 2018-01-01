Live Scores
Timothy Otieno to lead Tusker against KCB

The brewers will be seeking to make it two wins out of two when they take on the bankers on Saturday

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano has named his team to face KCB in a Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

Wahome Lloyd will marshal the defense with Hashim Sempala dictating the tempo in the midfield. Former Gor Mahia man Timothy Otieno leads the attack alongside Muchiri Boniface and Juma David.

Tusker XI: Emery Mvuyekure, Aloro Modest, Meja Sammy, Omary Justine, Wahome Lloyd, Sempala Hashim, Macharia Jackson, Sydney Ochieng, Muchiri Boniface, Timothy Otieno and Juma David.

Subs: Mboya, Alembi, Shivachi, Obwaka, Nzuki, Asembeka and Amini.

