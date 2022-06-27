Shikanda re-elected chair for AFC Leopards, Imbenzi returns as treasurer

The Ingwe office is expected to deal with a myriad of challenges as they start new terms

Dan Shikanda has been re-elected as the AFC Leopards chairman for the second and final term in office following polls that were held at the Moi International Sports Complex on Sunday.

Shikanda – who has been Ingwe’s chair since 2019 – garnered 429 votes while his challenger, Ronald Namai, got 282 votes. In the previous election, both squared out and Shikanda enjoyed a bigger margin of 456 votes compared to Namai’s 72 then.

"It was a difficult season as you were not allowed to watch matches owing to the outbreak of Covid-19. But you supported the team throughout during that difficult period," Shikanda said after winning the election, as quoted by Nation Sport.

"I also want to thank our players for giving their best to finish fifth in the league. We want to start our journey together. During my first term in office, we managed to trace the club's land, just behind this stadium.

"As we start the new season, let's join hands as we remember that AFC Leopards are the only institution to bring our people together. I want to assure members that we shall work hard to make it go back to where it belongs."

Meanwhile, Gilbert Andungu was elected the new secretary-general after seeing off competition from Robert Situma and Tonny Omusina. The winner garnered 432 votes to Situma’s 224, while Omusina came a distant third with 49 votes.

Andungu – a Mombasa-based businessman – replaces Oliver Sikuku, who was not eligible for re-election after he served the two terms permitted by the constitution.

Oliver Imbenzi will occupy the treasurer’s post as he was an unopposed candidate in the elections conducted by the Centre for Multiparty Democracy Kenya (CMD- Kenya). Maurice Chichi, the incumbent and Imbenzi’s only competitor, was barred from contesting after he failed to meet the constitutional requirements.

Imbenzi returns to the club’s administration after previously serving as treasurer.

As Shikanda and the new office start a fresh term, they are faced with a number of challenges, including the Fifa ban that was imposed on the club. Ingwe are serving a two-window ban, and that means they will have to rely on their current players until the sanction lapses in 2023.

Another challenge for Shikanda’s office is keeping coach Patrick Aussems, who has attracted interest from a number of clubs.