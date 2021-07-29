Sempala: Ex-Tusker FC skipper on his way to Kabwe Warriors

The midfielder is set to sign a two-year deal with the team and help them challenge for top honours next season

Uganda midfielder Hashim Sempala is set to seal a move to Zambian Premier League side Kabwe Warriors.

The immediate former Tusker FC captain is a free agent after his contract with the Brewers expired and he has opted to move to Zambia where he will be turning out for the Kabwe based side.

What is the length of the deal?

"The deal between Kabwe and Sempala is done and he is going to be with them for two seasons," a source close to the player told Goal on Thursday.

"He had signed a pre-contract agreement and after leaving Tusker, he had an easy time joining them. He will strengthen the team and ensure they play well in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

"Sempala is just one of the new players who will be coming in to help the team get even better ahead of the new campaign."

What did Sempala say after leaving Tusker?

While with the Brewers, the midfielder helped them to qualify for the forthcoming Caf Champions League. The Robert Matano-led charges are favourites to win the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title.

Their former skipper wished them the best stating he will always remain a Brewer.

"Goodbyes are the hardest things that I rarely think of. It's always hard for me to say goodbye to my loved ones but when it's time, I always say so," Sempala posted on his official social media account.

"Tusker FC has been a home to me, the executive has been my parent, trust me I will forever carry you in my hearts. The fans who believed in me. I can't thank you enough because without you I wouldn't be the same, you cheered me every game I played for the beautiful club.

"But as a man, it's always good to face new challenges in life. I wave goodbye to my beautiful Tusker FC family and promise you that I will always be a Brewer. The next destination will be communicated soon."