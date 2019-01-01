Sammy Omollo: KCB can do a Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards against Sofapaka

The bankers have been on a good run recently and will come up against a tough Batoto Ba Mungu side on Sunday

assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo is optimistic of a good result against this weekend.

The bankers have been doing well of late and are surging upwards on the log; however, they will face Batoto ba Mungu, who are also desperate to get something from this game. ‘Pamzo’ says his team is up to the task and can get maximum points.

“Every team trains with an aim of winning their game and we are not an exception; we want to win against Sofapaka. Yes, we are the underdogs, but that does not mean we cannot fight for ourselves. We have proven that we can beat bigger teams; we did that against and and that is a motivation.

“We will, however, have to be cautious with our approach because any mistake might put is in a bad situation. We want to ensure we finish the first leg on a high and it is very possible,” Omollo told Goal.

The game will be played on Sunday from 3.00pm.