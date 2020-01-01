Otieno: Nkana FC midfielder reacts after comfortable win against Zanaco FC

The 26-year-old helped the Kitwe-based side to a vital win that sent them to the top of the table

midfielder Duncan Otieno feels favoured to be part of the Nkana FC team which defeated Zanaco FC 3-0 in the Zambia Super League match played on Wednesday.

The top-tier had been suspended since March owing to the Covid-19 outbreak but the suspension was lifted a couple of weeks ago by the government and games were given the green light to resume but under strict guidelines.

On Wednesday, July 22, two matches were played; the Kitwe-based side was at home against Zanaco with the other match featuring Buildcon and Nakambala .

More teams

"Favour it is," Otieno posted on his official Facebook account after helping his team get maximum points.

"Can't be more grateful and happy after three months out of active football and bouncing back with a big win.

"Full time, Nkana 3-0 Zanaco. Glory to God."

After a goalless first half, Simon Mulenga needed just a minute after the break to get the opening goal. 23-year-old Kelvin Kampamba doubled the advantage in the 49th minute.

The third goal for the hosts came in the 86th minute courtesy of Idriss Illunga Mbombo.

The result took Nkana on top of the table with 46 points after 25 games; the same number of points with second-placed Forest who have played a game less and have an inferior goal difference.

The Kitwe team have managed to win 13 games, drawn seven and lost five matches. Rangers have won and drawn the same number of matches but lost four.

In the second game on Wednesday, Buildcon FC were awarded a walkover after their opponents Nakambala Leopards failed to turn up in Ndola.

Article continues below

Leopards are in the relegation zone with 17 points from the 25 games played. They have managed to get just four wins, five draws and 16 losses and as a result, they are 11 points below safety with nine rounds remaining to complete the season.

The three points took Buildcon to 13th position with 29 points. They have managed to get seven wins, eight draws and 10 losses.

Nkana, Forest Rangers and Napsa Stars take up the first three positions. Nkana and Napsa have played the same number of matches, 25, with Rangers playing one less.