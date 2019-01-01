Otanga on his challenge of becoming a regular at Wazito

The attacker has made two appearances for the top-tier newbies but wants to be involved more often

Wazito FC striker Derrick Otanga is determined to fight for his place in the team following his move from in the last transfer window.

The striker had a good time at Sugar Millers, scoring 13 goals last season before joining the newly-promoted side. and AFC were other clubs in pursuit of the youngster's signature but it was the Fred Ambani team who won the race.

However, despite his quality, the striker is yet to clock 90 minutes and has made just two appearances in the five games Wazito have played. Otanga believes his time is coming and he should continue giving his best to prove he is good enough to lead the line.

"It is every player's wish to be involved regularly but sometimes it does not happen as planned," Otanga told Goal on Thursday.

"The competition is high in the team and every player is working harder to be involved. If I do not play, it is a challenge for me to push myself to the limit and fit into the coach's plans. I will continue working harder in training and take my chances when given an opportunity."

Wazito will be hosting Kakamega this weekend and the striker hopes they can bag maximum points.

"It is going to be a tough game because Homeboyz lost their last match against . But we have been preparing well, the training sessions have been intense and we believe we will win the game," Otanga concluded.

Wazito have so far managed to collect six points from their five games after getting a win, three draws and a loss. They are currently placed in 12th position on the log.