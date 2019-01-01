Oliech: I am ready to lower my demands and play in the KPL

The former Harambee Stars captain now says he will be keen to play for any team just a month after he was let go by K’Ogalo

Former striker Dennis Oliech has stated he is ready to lower his transfer demands to play in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) again.

The former Harambee Stars captain was sacked by Gor Mahia a month ago for alleged misconduct, a move he protested by taking the club to court for unlawful termination of his contract and demanded Sh6 million in compensation.

With the KPL transfer window already closed, the striker insists he will be available in January after recovering from an injury and has singled out FC and Wazito FC as among the teams which should consider going for his services.

“I’m ready to continue playing now,” Oliech is quoted by Nairobi News.

“I can see teams like [Wazito] and [Bandari] struggling to score goals and I’m ready if they show interest in my services. Maybe they fear my demands but I’m ready to listen to their offers if they are interested.”

Oliech has also revealed he is willing to reach an out-of-court settlement with Gor Mahia over the case he filed against the Kenyan champions.

“If Gor Mahia wishes to listen to me, I'm ready to consult with my lawyer and my agent who is my brother so as to resolve this issue before it gets to the tribunal,” Oliech continued.

“They may not have contacted me because of fear of embarrassment but I'm ready to listen to them and reach an agreement.”

The former FC and AJ Auxerre star was axed by K’Ogalo for alleged misconduct and entry into national politics but he dismissed the allegations saying he was still injured and the club didn’t give him time to recover from injury.